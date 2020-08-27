Break Bhi Essential Hai, says Goibibo in new campaign

With an ad film, quiz microsite and trending posts, Goibibo campaign reflects on the frustrations of lockdown, offering safe travel as a solution.

Do you ever feel non-essential while trying to endure the pressures of being stuck at home and working endlessly? Moulding this thought into a campaign, Goibibo has launched #BreakBhiEssentialHai. The ad film released as a part of the campaign captures the daily grind of never-ending household chores & unlimited office checklists and the constant fight between essential and non-essential.

With this campaign, the brand is trying to encourage people to break away from the monotony of being cooped up indoors for months and take a break. They are offering safe travel plans as a solution.

To help them choose between various offerings, Goibibo has also launched a microsite where potential consumers can take a quiz. Depending on the results, they are shown plans to choose from. This helps in adding a layer of potential conversions to the campaign.

The brand is also promoting this campaign on social media. A few days ago, they had also joined the Rashi-Kokila topical trend in sync with their ongoing campaign.

