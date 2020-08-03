Courier brands leverage Rakshabandhan to inspire consumer confidence
We take a look at how courier brands such as Blue Dart, DHL India and DTDC India are making the most of Rakshabandhan to converse with people online.
All travel and shipment related businesses have taken a hit because of COVID-19, worldwide. Even though restrictions have eased up to a certain extent in regards to mobility of goods, even if not people, reassurance about safety is an important issue for such businesses to tackle. In the Indian context, Rakshabandhan has come as an opportunity for courier brands to leverage for advocacy, and inspiring confidence among consumers.
We take a look at how Blue Dart, DHL India and DTDC India are using their social media presence to make the most of Rakshabandhan 2020.
Content and creatives
Blue Dart has put up several creatives to highlight their offers as well as tell people they should not let distance and pandemic related restrictions stop them from celebrating the festival. They are also advocating for people to express gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors by sending them rakhis on the occasion. Another key aspect being highlighted is how their stores are ready, clean and safe for people to visit in order to dispatch packages.
Announcing offers
The most important narrative at the forefront of the efforts being put on social media is to talk about the discounts these courier companies are offering on Rakshanbandhan packages. Apart from this, they are also promoting their own rakhi catalogue, reducing the effort people would have put it to buy the goodies to send via courier.
Contests and engagement
DTDC India is simultaneously running three contests to garner engagement on Facebook. One of them is #MySiblingMyHero, where they are inviting those people to share their stories who have #CoronaWarrior siblings. #PicturePerfectMoment is where the brand is asking people to share fun photos of them with their siblings. And, with #LockdownWaliRakhi, they are asking people to share their plans of how they intend to make the festival memorable this year, despite the distance. Best entries stand to win gift vouchers.
Rakshanbandhan as a festival is often associated with either sibling travelling to meet the other or sending goodies to celebrate the occasion. Since the former is not possible at the moment, the latter is perhaps the only option left.
However, given the scare of the ongoing pandemic, it is also important for these brands to ensure people of safety if they are choosing to visit their stories to courier goods. And, trusting them enough to know the goods will remain safe in the transit. This is where such posts can be useful in inspiring confidence. The choice of the festival is both timely as well as lucrative, one that can help them see a probable boom in business.