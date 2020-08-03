Courier brands leverage Rakshabandhan to inspire consumer confidence

We take a look at how courier brands such as Blue Dart, DHL India and DTDC India are making the most of Rakshabandhan to converse with people online.

All travel and shipment related businesses have taken a hit because of COVID-19, worldwide. Even though restrictions have eased up to a certain extent in regards to mobility of goods, even if not people, reassurance about safety is an important issue for such businesses to tackle. In the Indian context, Rakshabandhan has come as an opportunity for courier brands to leverage for advocacy, and inspiring confidence among consumers.

We take a look at how Blue Dart, DHL India and DTDC India are using their social media presence to make the most of Rakshabandhan 2020.

Content and creatives

Blue Dart has put up several creatives to highlight their offers as well as tell people they should not let distance and pandemic related restrictions stop them from celebrating the festival. They are also advocating for people to express gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors by sending them rakhis on the occasion. Another key aspect being highlighted is how their stores are ready, clean and safe for people to visit in order to dispatch packages.

This Rakhi, get up to 50% off* on freight charges for 0.5 kg – 2.5 kg on International shipment; a flat price of ₹250 for your loved ones and ₹200 for COVID-19 warriors on domestic shipments up to 0.5 kg.



Hurry! Offer valid for another 10 days!



*Terms & Conditions apply pic.twitter.com/CtVH7SQL7G — Blue Dart Official (@BlueDart_) July 24, 2020

This Rakhi, get up to 50% off* on freight charges for 0.5 kg – 2.5 kg on International shipment; a flat price of ₹250 for your loved ones and ₹200 for COVID-19 warriors on domestic shipments up to 0.5 kg.



Hurry! Offer valid for another 9 days!



*Terms & Conditions apply pic.twitter.com/uMKJeXpAvA — Blue Dart Official (@BlueDart_) July 25, 2020

This Rakhi, get up to 50% off* on freight charges for 0.5 kg – 2.5 kg on International shipment; a flat price of ₹250 for your loved ones and ₹200 for COVID-19 warriors on domestic shipments up to 0.5 kg.



Hurry! Offer valid for another 7 days!



*Terms & Conditions apply pic.twitter.com/TZaFdXz1Ds — Blue Dart Official (@BlueDart_) July 27, 2020

Announcing offers

The most important narrative at the forefront of the efforts being put on social media is to talk about the discounts these courier companies are offering on Rakshanbandhan packages. Apart from this, they are also promoting their own rakhi catalogue, reducing the effort people would have put it to buy the goodies to send via courier.

This Raksha Bandhan, send your brother love, with your Rakhi.Avail attractive shipping offers on your Rakhi shipment –… Posted by DHL India on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Continuing the journey of innovation and leadership, we bring to you an exclusive and convenient way to select, buy and… Posted by DTDC India on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Also Read: Indian tourism bodies keep up the momentum on social media

Contests and engagement

DTDC India is simultaneously running three contests to garner engagement on Facebook. One of them is #MySiblingMyHero, where they are inviting those people to share their stories who have #CoronaWarrior siblings. #PicturePerfectMoment is where the brand is asking people to share fun photos of them with their siblings. And, with #LockdownWaliRakhi, they are asking people to share their plans of how they intend to make the festival memorable this year, despite the distance. Best entries stand to win gift vouchers.

As we struggle in this COVID19 stricken world, certain heroes are working to enable us to resume the ordinary life with… Posted by DTDC India on Thursday, July 30, 2020

The bond of siblings is filled with love, fun and mirth. This Raksha Bandhan, add more some more to it. Share one funny… Posted by DTDC India on Thursday, July 30, 2020

This year, we are celebrating Raksha Bandhan in lockdown. So why not, amp up the celebrations. Tell us how do you plan… Posted by DTDC India on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Rakshanbandhan as a festival is often associated with either sibling travelling to meet the other or sending goodies to celebrate the occasion. Since the former is not possible at the moment, the latter is perhaps the only option left.

However, given the scare of the ongoing pandemic, it is also important for these brands to ensure people of safety if they are choosing to visit their stories to courier goods. And, trusting them enough to know the goods will remain safe in the transit. This is where such posts can be useful in inspiring confidence. The choice of the festival is both timely as well as lucrative, one that can help them see a probable boom in business.

Comments