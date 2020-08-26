As the rich and vibrant culture takes over with enchanting adornments and impassioned merrymaking, Onam Campaigns transmit the delineation on our screens.

Onam Campaigns 2020 continue the portrayal of traditions that hold a cultural significance along with setting it in the background of the current scenario. With a mix of fiction inspired by stories and brand integrations with celebrity endorsers, festive marketing continues.

Conceptualized by VMLY&R, the #ThankYouNurses campaign for Parachute Advansed Gold offers gratitude to the healthcare workers through pookalams, decorated blossoms with flowers embellished by COVID-19 survivors who are able to carry on with the celebrations.

Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, mentioned that along with the brand expressing a gesture of respect, the campaign was also an encouragement for individuals to dedicate their pookalams to the spirit of the caregivers.

#OnamMagicOffer by Oppo Kerela features popular personalities from the south such as Anju Kurian, Malavika Menon, and Sarjano Khalid, depicting traditional Onam activities such as Tug of War, to promote their festive offers.

Unstoppable Onam by AJIO.com and #HappyOnam by Vivo India portray how the revelry is carried on with the help of technology. Fabindia, Kalyan Silks, and more showcase their festive collections and offers.

More brands celebrate the festivity, indulge in rituals, as traditions remain undisturbed by the pandemic.

Recapturing an Ancient Ethos – Kerala Tourism

#ThankYouNurses – Parachute Advansed

Ullilaanu Onam – Jos Alukkas

Orumichoru Onam – YouTube India

#OnamMagicOffer – Oppo Kerela

Unstoppable Onam – AJIO.com

#HappyOnam – Vivo India

Onam Fervour – Fabindia

Happy Onam – Joyalukkas

Happy Onam Let a handful of flowers bloom into a beautiful day of hope. Let's hold our loved ones a little bit more closer and have an intimate, sweet celebration at home. Let's savour the magic of Onam. Joyalukkas wishes you and your family, a safe and happy Onam.#Joyalukkas #Onam #SafeOnam Posted by Joyalukkas on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Onam Sale 2020 – Kalyan Silks

#ChoosePleasure – Galaxy India

Kerala Special

Very special gifts for your Muthassi keralaspecial.in/onam-gifts#buyforbalaramapuram #onam #onamsarees #trivandrum… Posted by Kerala Special on Saturday, August 22, 2020

The Body Shop India

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Onam Campaigns 2020, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

