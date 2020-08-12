Indigo Consulting wins L’Oreal Paris’ end-to-end digital marketing mandate

As per the mandate, Indigo Consulting will work on L’Oreal Paris’ digital marketing, ORM, analytics and e-commerce content.

L’Oreal Paris, awards Indigo Consulting, Publicis Groupe’s digital marketing and business transformation company, with its complete digital marketing mandate. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

As a part of the mandate, Indigo Consulting will drive key agendas for the brand on digital, a medium that is emerging as a critical channel for the brand for both engagement and commerce. Indigo Consulting will offer solutions across digital marketing, ORM, and analytics, as well as manage high-velocity e-commerce content operations.

“With the beauty category’s focus on digital and e-commerce growing rapidly, we welcome this partnership with Indigo. We are confident that Indigo Consulting is the perfect partner considering their sharp data-led approach rooted in their intrinsic understanding of the Indian consumer and the beauty category. We look forward to building insightful and data-led communication across all digital touchpoints that can help drive significant growth for L’Oreal Paris,” said Pau Gruart, General Manager, L’Oreal Paris, L’Oreal India.

Commenting on the account win, Ankush Sohoni, Vice President, Strategic Business Unit, Indigo Consulting, said, “The beauty and skincare category in India is filled with great opportunity. L’Oreal Paris is one of the few brands in this category that has embraced digital extensively and has leveraged it to transform itself.”

“L’Oreal is dialling up on new marketing codes to provide access and deeply personalised experiences to its consumers. The use of data is intrinsic to what they do on digital and the quality of communication that they put out is rich. We are looking forward to using our capability of integrating data, creativity and technology to support L’Oreal Paris to achieve their business and brand goals. It is a privilege to get the opportunity to work on such an amazing brand,” he added.

