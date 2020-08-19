Shot On iPhone: A Campaign that turned into a phenomenon

What started as a UGC campaign, has evolved to a trademark of the highest standard of quality, and now Shot On iPhone has become an online phenomenon itself.

Shot On iPhone began as a challenge when iPhone users were invited to share their best shots on Instagram or Twitter, and after a review of submissions from a panel of judges, select few would be featured on billboards, Apple retail stores, and online.

Presently, #ShotOniPhone has been populated with more than 15 million posts (to date) on Instagram alone and is arguably one of the most successful UGC campaigns that launched an online movement which is relevant till today and is revived each year.

This year Apple specified the contest to Shot On iPhone Night Mode Challenge, participants shared their Night mode images shot on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Since the inception of the term, and the standard of quality portrayed. Apple has astonished users with how a phone that is inches in length can click a photo that can go up on a billboard that is (for example) 14 feet high and 48 feet wide.

The best way to communicate the potential of the product is to not show what a product can do, but how the product does it. The brand is taking this further with the series of marketing campaigns shot on the iPhone.

Whether it’s a music video featuring Selena Gomez, a dive in the Reef of Maldives, the deserted lands of Saudi, or the elements of vivid colors, Apple is conveying their phone’s versatility and caliber by shooting all of their campaigns on iPhones.

The brand is also delving into long format storytelling with campaigns such as ‘Daughter’, a documentary that is a one-take journey through Russia’s iconic Hermitage Museum, and the future of cinematic storytelling with their latest expedition ‘Vertical Cinema’.

Hermitage (Trailer)

Snowbrawl

The Lonely Palm Tree, Samoa

Experiments II: Full Circle

A Journey Into The Valley Of Fire

Powder

Stupid Love Ft. Lady Gaga

Lose You To Love Me Ft. Selena Gomez

Cinematic Tests

Daughter

The Reef

Vertical Cinema

