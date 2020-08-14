Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Welfare of Stray Dogs, redBus, Starbucks & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Campaigns

Welfare of Stray Dogs leverages Vocal for Local to encourages canine adoption

Adopt an Indie campaign by Welfare of Stray Dogs urges citizens to adopt stray canines and giving them a comfortable & safe home. Read more here.

redBus launches new campaign reiterating brand safety measures

The digital-led campaign, #journeyfordreams by redBus, is aimed at restoring optimism for bus travel as the nation traverses its path to normalcy. Read more here.

Starbucks launches campaign to promote portable offering

Radhika Madan and Krystle D’Souza have been roped in by Starbucks to kickstart the #StarbucksDance challenge series on social media. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nurturing India’s ‘Khwabon Ka Khaata’ since 2003

In a category often termed as ‘dull’, Kotak Mahindra Bank decided to seize the deal with ‘out-of-the-box’ campaign ideas. We take a trip down the memory lane to explore the Kotak Mahindra Bank advertising journey. Read more here.

Inside: VOGO Rentals’ attempt to position itself as the go-to transport medium

VOGO Rentals’ recent campaign talks about ‘safe commuting’ post lockdown and how the service has plugged in the needed efforts. The brand-agency duo takes us through the making of the campaign and its objective at length. Read more here.

Inside: Sofit’s companionship to lift the lockdown on passions and hobbies

As the world steadily adopts the ‘New Normal, the ’Rediscover your passion with Sofit’ campaign encourages the consumers to re-ignite their lost hobbies and passions. We speak to the brand-agency duo to deep dive into its making and execution. Read more here.

Topicals & Trends

Brands cheer for Govindas on social media

With visuals of Lord Krishna and tubs of butter, brand creatives commemorate Janmashtmi 2020, keeping festive spirits alive online. Read more here.

#BinodSpot: Brands raise a toast to Binod

Given the current state of affairs, engaging in a senseless trend seems to be the only sensible thing to do, and the only fun we can have this year. Here’s to Binod. Read more here.

Celebrity Brands

Celebrity Marketing: Campaigns that Jacqueline Fernandez gave a face to

Take a tour of the house full of Jacqueline Fernandez Campaigns, get a view of her various endorsements, and her celebrity brand value with her vast social media following. Read more here.

Celebrity Brands: Virat Kohli – Captain of social media presence?

We take a deep-dive into a personality from the world of cricket, decoding the social media presence of Virat Kohli and the personal brand he built over the years. Read more here.

Celebrity Brands: Soha Ali Khan – finding her voice through social media?

This segment of Celebrity brands takes you through the social media strategy of Soha Ali Khan, now a mom influencer, for lessons on building your brand & to help ace your influencer marketing game. Read more here.

Global Samosa

Heineken imagines new normal with Back to the Bars campaign

The new Heineken campaign encourages people to #SocialiseResponsibly without compromising on the fun elements of a night out in bars. Read more here.

Reclaim Her Name: 25 Female writers to be published with real names on the cover

Creative agency VMLY&R was involved in the selection of the books, picking cover art and promotion of the Reclaim Her Name initiative. Read more here.

How Fred & Farid shot Webtoon ad film under quarantine

To create Stories To Obsess Over for Webtoon, Fred & Farid Los Angeles devised a virtual set that all entities involved could access in real-time. Read more here.

