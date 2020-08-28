When sports personalities scored in the advertising world

Celebrating the pride of India, with few notable campaigns that hit the spotlight on sports professionals that tested limits, overcame constraints, and opened up new horizons.

Sports personalities have always been a significant part of advertising, along with being reliable endorsers, moments such as the Hima Das win, MS Dhoni‘s contract not being inducted, and birthday celebrations of the God Of Cricket, often create topical waves that are leveraged with campaigns.

Primarily, they have a countrywide presence, that only a small group of endorsers have, making them ideal for several sectors, not just restricted to brands from the sports, fitness, or athleisure category.

Their ‘from dust to glory’ life, is also often an emotionally moving story, which is brought into play by brands to weave inspirational narratives based on their lives.

The Cricket World Cup, Olympics, national tournaments, IPL, and many more of such sports events gain a substantial chunk of ad spends, and we also observe a higher number of campaigns that they appear in around the period.

Virat Kohli remains the top celebrity endorser holding the #1 rank in 2019 (& 2018), with a brand value of 237.5 million (USD) in 2019. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was ranked #9 with a brand value of 41.2 million (USD), a jump from #12 in 2018.

Sachin Tendulkar ranked #15 with a brand value of 25.1 million (USD) in 2019. The ranks have been outlined by a brand valuation report by Duff & Phelps, that featured prominent Indian celebrities.

PV Sindhu is another colossal endorser. In the 2018 Celebrity Brand Valuation Report by Duff & Phelps, PV Sindhu held the rank of #15(same as 2017).

In February 2019, Sindhu signed a four-year sponsorship deal with a sports brand Li Ning, the deal is considered to be one of the biggest in the world of badminton.

While the brand value of sports personalities depends on their on-field performance, few such as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni remain relevant even after their glorious stint ends.

Let’s enter the arena filled with campaigns featuring eminent sports personalities.

Saaf Haath Mein Dum Hai Ft. Sachin Tendulkar – UNICEF

Be Unstoppable Ft. Hima Das, Naina Jaiswal, & more – Google India

You Are Not You When You’re Hungry – Snickers

I Hate My Teacher Ft. PV Sindhu – Gatorade India

Upar Cut Ft. Virender Sehwag – Pepsi

Maine Desh Ka Namak Khaya Hain Ft. Mary Kom – Tata Salt

#SachMein Ft. Hardik Pandya & Mahendra Singh Dhoni – StarPlus

Apno Ki #HimmatWaaliSeeti – Dutee Chand

#PlayABiggerGame Ft. Virat Kohli – Boost

PSA On Tobacco Control Ft. Rahul Dravid

Invincible Indians Ft. Abhinav Bindra – Bajaj V

