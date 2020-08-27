T-Series inks music licensing deal with ShareChat & Moj

ShareChat has announced its agreement with T-Series to license its music catalog on the platforms, ShareChat and Moj.

Users on ShareChat and Moj would now be able to explore songs from the T-Series music library and add to their own videos.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series said, “We are delighted to partner with ShareChat, and this association sets a fresh beginning between us and the social media platforms. This moment celebrates the contribution of great music to social media, and we commend ShareChat for respecting the copyrights. It’s great to see ShareChat agree with our philosophy.”

Berges Y Malu, Director, ShareChat said, “Music brings out the best of emotions and nostalgia to our users as they share their creativity on our platform. Our partnership with TSeries would help our community of users to access thousands of songs from the T-series catalog on ShareChat and Moj to express their emotions and share content in amazing new ways’

Neeraj Kalyan, President, T-Series, said, “We are excited to have ShareChat & Moj onboarded with our music licensing. Everyone needs to respect the copyrights and use our copyright content through proper licensing arrangements. Social media platforms need to keep working together with the music rights owners and evolve together towards a collaborative environment”

Comments