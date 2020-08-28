TurnItUp with HRX Campaigns for an athletic boost

HRX campaigns move to an upbeat rhythm, the kind of tone that makes you want to get off your ass, put on your athleisure, and start running or working out.

In the day and age where not hitting the gym or track, eating junk, obesity, and not taking care of one’s body is glorified, HRX Campaigns come in with an approach that may inspire the laziest lot.

The campaigns by the first homegrown fitness brand in India, built in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, also aligns with the brand manifesto, to not just face one’s fears but quash it, be better than excuses, and enable one’s mind and body to be the fittest versions of themselves.

The campaign that is most synonymous with the brand’s crux is Hrithik Roshan’s Transformation Story.

In September 2018, his upcoming release War required him to be in a ripping shape to fit the character, and after his previous release Super 30 and due to some physical conditions and injuries, he was on the heavier side and out of shape.

Hrithik Roshan has been the epitome of a fine physique since the early days, and that shape was not only required for the character to look natural, but to also give the audience a little more than what they had seen, and it required giving all that he has got (and a little more).

His transformation story for the film acted as a source of inspiration depicted in ‘The Other Side Of Kabir’ & ‘Kabir And Beyond’, and the feel also runs parallel with the theme of all the brand’s campaigns.

Sports or any sort of physical training or activities are also filled with hurdles, and there will always be more excuses to not work out, than reasons to work out. It takes a fair amount of dedication and mental assertion.

This scenario is portrayed with enlivening stories. Afsar Zaidi, Co-Founder, and CEO, HRX had shared, “Storytelling just makes a brand narrative believable and relatable. It’s almost like a convincing demonstration of what a brand or a product can do for the user”.

A significant chunk of brand communications is also steadfast in imbibing a behavioral change in people and stimulate them into opting for an active and healthy lifestyle.

As, in a conversation with Social Samosa Hrithik Roshan mentioned, HRX is not just a brand, but a mission that helps enable and support people to be the fittest, happiest, and most confident version of themselves.

