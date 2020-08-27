Twitter explains limiting visibility of Tweets

Twitter explains how and when a user’s Tweets would not be seen by everyone, and its visibility is limited.

Twitter says they do not block, limit, or remove Tweets based on an individual’s views or opinions. In some situations, a Tweet may not be seen by everyone, as outlined below:

Abusive and spammy behavior. When abuse or manipulation of the service is reported or detected, they may take action to limit the reach of a person’s Tweets. Learn more about actions taken, including temporary and permanent account suspensions, and limiting account functionality.

Tools and controls. Twitter developed controls — such as mute and block — that let people control what they see and who they interact with on Twitter. In those cases, the people who block or mute a user will not see their Tweets. Learn more about these controls.

Also Read: Twitter adds info about people sliding in your DMs

Experiments. Twitter is working on improving the Twitter experience, including Home timeline, conversations, and search. While they test ways to limit or remove abuse on Twitter, certain Tweets may be limited in reach. Learn more about how they surface content that is most relevant to people.

Legal issues. A Tweet’s reach may be limited if it violates applicable law.

Technical limitations. At times, product bugs may prevent Tweets from being shown. Additionally, when there is an overwhelming volume of replies to a Tweet, the platform may be unable to show all replies. @TwitterSupport is used to notify the community when they experience any technical issue. Learn more.

For more information about specific instances when the platform may limit the reach of a Tweet, please see this Help Center page.

Comments