Podcasts for A & M professionals who want to ace their job

Along with all the vices of technology, comes the boon of open access to podcasts for advertising & marketing professionals also known as the fount of wisdom; a few of them listed here for collective benefit.

Ranging from insights by advertising veterans, to the influence of pop culture on marketing axioms, till the science of social media, these podcasts have something for all advertising & marketing professionals.

KV Sridhar (Pops) on XROM

One of the most celebrated creative leaders in the country, responsible for shaping popular brands, and introducing 30 Second Thrillers, KV Sridhar talks about his love for technology and advertising.

With XROM, a home of extended reality, Pops shares insights on experiential advertising and VR shaping the future of the industry, in the fifty-minutes long podcast.

Piyush Pandey on Advertising & Cricket

Cricket & Advertising have always run parallel for the iconic veteran Piyush Pandey, and like in a conversation with Social Samosa he mentioned, that no conversation can go on for him without the mention of metaphors associated with Cricket.

In this episode of 22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapoor, he does what he does best – telling stories. He talks about his iconic campaigns, Cricket always being intertwined with his life, learnings from the game he applies in his profession, and how a draft proposal he wrote in 1995 with Arun Lal and Amrit Mathur became one of the major sporting leagues in the country – IPL.

Influence by WeTransfer

Hosted by Damian Bradfield, CCO, WeTransfer the documentary podcast series ranges over the power of advertising – the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Under a rather unconventional but a significant theme, the series dives into the cultural references and the pop culture that often drives advertising concepts such as marketing to Gen Z and Kanye’s creative drive, what makes us human (and how brands can cash in on it), and more with in-depth interviews, retellings and more.

Advertising Stories by Peter Levitan

In “Obama’s favorite advertising podcast”, Peter Levitan, along with creative directors, media geniuses, and client marketers, narrate tales about creating, and selling ads, and everything around it.

The casual conversations about the professional life in advertising cover everything from making the logo bigger, to losing an account, and the learnings gained.

Social Media Marketing with Michael Stelzner

Michael Stelzner, the CEO and Founder of Social Media Examiner, a resource publishing social media marketing guides and tips, in his weekly 45-minute podcast shares actionable tactics and strategies to improve marketing on the platform.

In each episode, Stelzner traverses through platforms and topics such as building a brand on YouTube, effective use of Instagram Live, developing organic reach on Facebook, and more. In each episode, he interviews experts such as Salma Jafri, a YouTube Coach; Natasha Samuel, Founder, Sol Studio, and more.

Insights with Microsoft by Microsoft Advertising

Produced by Microsoft Advertising Brand Studio, the series gives a broader outlook on marketing and advertising and delves into factors (both external and internal) shaping the industry as a whole.

Under 5 minutes, the podcasts tap matters such as the recovery of the travel industry, inclusive marketing, retail trends, and more.

The Science Of Social Media by Buffer

The Science Of Social Media explores ongoing issues that surround marketing, and keep a heads up on the ever-changing landscape of social media in a concise duration, most under fifteen minutes.

Buffer is a software application, a hub of tools for managing social media presence. The team at Buffer each week apprises about subjects such as molding social media strategies during COVID-19, thumb-stopping Instagram Stories design tips, and more.

Advertising is Dead by IVM Podcasts

IVM Podcasts with Varun Duggirala, Co-Founder and Content Chief, The Glitch, delve into advertising that is more than skippable, mutable, and dismissible.

Each week they invite guests such as Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales, Spotify India; Masaba Gupta Fashion Designer & Entrepreneur; Tanmay Bhat, Comedian & YouTuber, putting their heads together about the developments in advertising, branding, and content.

Marketing School – Digital Marketing and Online Marketing Tips by Neil Patel & Eric Siu

Neil Patel, and Eric Siu, both entrepreneurs who have laid down an extensive body of work and strengthened their foot in digital advertising, bring you marketing advice in under ten minutes.

Scrutinizing the role of marketing, reviewing tools of the trade, and analyzing consumer behaviors, are a few of the talking points of the series.

If we have missed out on any of your favorite podcasts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Comments