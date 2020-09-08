COVID-19: Campaigns from Australia & New Zealand that advocated positivity through the lockdown

Making way across campaigns from Australia & New Zealand themed around COVID-19 and the lockdown that remain affirmative through the unpleasant times.

An ascending element observed across most campaigns from Australia & New Zealand tapping COVID-19 and the lockdown is that they are full of the joys of spring; even important messages are conveyed in a light-hearted manner.

New Zealand Police with the agency Wrestler took a humorous route to communicate precautionary measures for COVID-19.

Tourism Australia welcomed visitors back. Audi Australia depicted the safety measures taken, and what getting the car serviced in the new normal would look like.

Sydney Film Festival with M&C Saatchi used the power of words for an impactful narration for their campaign, Stories featuring eminent celebrities.

VitaPet New Zealand expressed gratitude for the furry companions. Feel Good Inside by Bumble & TBWA portrayed how we’re closer together virtually.

Kindness Is Everything by AMI Insurance & BBDO shared how learning to be kind can go a long way. Stay Well Australia by HBF and Cummins & Partners is another campaign to boost optimism and stay hopeful.

More campaigns come in good spirits.

Important COVID-19 Messages – New Zealand Police

Stories – Sydney Film Festival

You Haven’t Been Drinking Alone – Alcohol and Drug Foundation

More Than Just Pets – VitaPet New Zealand

Shaken Not Broken – Campari

Feel Good Inside – Bumble

Kindness Is Everything – AMI Insurance

The New Normal – Audi Australia

With love from Aus ❤ – Tourism Australia

Stay Well Australia – HBF

Zoom To Ruapehu – Visit Ruapehu

Help is Here – Australian Government

If we have missed out on any of your favourite COVID-19 or lockdown campaigns from Australia & New Zealand, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Comments