COVID-19: Campaigns from Australia & New Zealand that advocated positivity through the lockdown
Making way across campaigns from Australia & New Zealand themed around COVID-19 and the lockdown that remain affirmative through the unpleasant times.
An ascending element observed across most campaigns from Australia & New Zealand tapping COVID-19 and the lockdown is that they are full of the joys of spring; even important messages are conveyed in a light-hearted manner.
New Zealand Police with the agency Wrestler took a humorous route to communicate precautionary measures for COVID-19.
Tourism Australia welcomed visitors back. Audi Australia depicted the safety measures taken, and what getting the car serviced in the new normal would look like.
Sydney Film Festival with M&C Saatchi used the power of words for an impactful narration for their campaign, Stories featuring eminent celebrities.
VitaPet New Zealand expressed gratitude for the furry companions. Feel Good Inside by Bumble & TBWA portrayed how we’re closer together virtually.
Kindness Is Everything by AMI Insurance & BBDO shared how learning to be kind can go a long way. Stay Well Australia by HBF and Cummins & Partners is another campaign to boost optimism and stay hopeful.
More campaigns come in good spirits.
Important COVID-19 Messages – New Zealand Police
Stories – Sydney Film Festival
You Haven’t Been Drinking Alone – Alcohol and Drug Foundation
More Than Just Pets – VitaPet New Zealand
Shaken Not Broken – Campari
Feel Good Inside – Bumble
Kindness Is Everything – AMI Insurance
The New Normal – Audi Australia
With love from Aus ❤ – Tourism Australia
Stay Well Australia – HBF
Zoom To Ruapehu – Visit Ruapehu
Help is Here – Australian Government
