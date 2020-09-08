1702 Digital wins Digital Marketing Mandate for Dhyana

As per the mandate, 1702 Digital will strategize and provide digital marketing services to Dhyana, a wearable meditation tracker.

A wearable tracker for Meditation, Dhyana is a gadget by Avantari, an augmented reality firm in India. As per the awarded mandate, 1702 Digital will work with Dhyana by Avantari to promote and assist them to the extent of their business objectives.

On this collaboration, Bhairav Shankar, the CEO, Avantari said, “We are proud to partner with 1702 Digital to handle the mandate of creative and digital. We found that 1702 Digital understands the agenda of our product while their techniques and expertise are fitting for our business growth. Their effective insights on brand positioning in the digital market will help us reach out to the right audience and create a strong digital presence. We look forward to the journey with 1702 Digital as one of our internal team.”

“We are very privileged that Dhayana by Avantari trusted us to be their communications allies for all marketing initiatives. It is a new and moving prospect and we are looking forward to bring effective approaches through the innovative use of the digital sphere,” Mihir Joshi, Co-founder, 1702 Digital said about the win.

Comments