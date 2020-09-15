Engineer’s Day brand posts that celebrate the thinkers & doers

The blueprint filled with Engineers Day brand posts designed to revel this profession significant to sustain and some humorous takes around the job’s relatable scenes.

Engineers Day is dedicated to celebrating their contribution to mankind, and several brand posts link their communications to this lead, along with many also presenting a satirical take on scenarios surrounding the profession.

While the day is celebrated around the world on various days, in India it is celebrated on the birthday of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya (Sir MV), to acclaim his works in the field of engineering & education.

Volvo Cars, Suzuki Motorcycle, Tata Tiscon, Audi, and more allocate their creatives to recognize engineers’ problem-solving abilities, and the solutions they design to serve humanity and the welfare of the world.

Along with engineering being a noble profession, there are several impressions or just ‘Indian’ things attached to it, and several brands also present satire on these notions.

Notions such as engineering being a gender stereotype, a form of jugaad, more engineers being in the field of entertainment than in the field of engineering, and gaining an engineer’s degree also meaning fulfilling Papa Ka Sapna.

More brands conceptualize creatives for this form of problem-solving creativity.

Unacademy

Volvo Cars India

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Tata Tiscon

Audi India

Britannia Little Hearts

Tata Motors Group

Gillette India

Arctic Fox

Yuvaa

Nykaa Man

Parle-G

Subway India

Google India

MIUI India

Radio Mirchi

Bewakoof.com

Fevikwik

McDonald’s India

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Engineers Day brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Comments