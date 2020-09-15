Engineer’s Day brand posts that celebrate the thinkers & doers
The blueprint filled with Engineers Day brand posts designed to revel this profession significant to sustain and some humorous takes around the job’s relatable scenes.
Engineers Day is dedicated to celebrating their contribution to mankind, and several brand posts link their communications to this lead, along with many also presenting a satirical take on scenarios surrounding the profession.
While the day is celebrated around the world on various days, in India it is celebrated on the birthday of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya (Sir MV), to acclaim his works in the field of engineering & education.
Volvo Cars, Suzuki Motorcycle, Tata Tiscon, Audi, and more allocate their creatives to recognize engineers’ problem-solving abilities, and the solutions they design to serve humanity and the welfare of the world.
Along with engineering being a noble profession, there are several impressions or just ‘Indian’ things attached to it, and several brands also present satire on these notions.
Notions such as engineering being a gender stereotype, a form of jugaad, more engineers being in the field of entertainment than in the field of engineering, and gaining an engineer’s degree also meaning fulfilling Papa Ka Sapna.
More brands conceptualize creatives for this form of problem-solving creativity.
Unacademy
Volvo Cars India
Suzuki Motorcycle India
Tata Tiscon
Audi India
Britannia Little Hearts
Tata Motors Group
Gillette India
Arctic Fox
Yuvaa
Nykaa Man
Parle-G
Subway India
Google India
MIUI India
Radio Mirchi
Bewakoof.com
Fevikwik
McDonald’s India
