Facebook introduces new updates in Watch for viewers and creators

Facebook has launched new personalization for viewers and some important updates for creators such as organic video post-testing.

Facebook Watch now has improved navigation, curation, and machine learning to show videos more relevant to the interest of the viewers.

The Watch tab now has a dedicated section for Live videos for sports events such as UEFA Champions League and more events. Facebook also introduced music videos in Watch to users in the US, India, and Thailand.

Along with the introduction of new ones, Shows in Watch are releasing follow-ups.

The platform recently launched paid online events, they are now expanding the availability of fan subscriptions, and Stars, a way for viewers to support creators, and for creators to earn. In-Stream ads would now be more compatible with more types of videos.

Organic video post-testing is in the early stages of rolling out. The feature is a new way to analyze the performance of a video post by scrutinizing aspects such as different edits, content, headlines, thumbnails, and find out the best-suited format.

The feature tests 2-4 variations of non-ad video posts by circulating it to your audience (these are not posted on your Page). After the test ends, the best performing post is automatically published on the Page. You can learn more about setting up an organic video post-test here.

