Facebook introduces Rights Manager for Images

To help creators and publishers manage their intellectual property better, Facebook is extending the capabilities of the Rights Manager in Creator Studio.

In a bid to make Facebook a safe and valuable space for creators to create and share their content, the company is expanding the scope of Rights Manager, a tool available on Creator Studio. As per the new update, Rights Manager for Images are being introduced. It’s a new version of the Rights Manager that uses image-matching technology to help creators and publishers protect and manage their image content at scale.

To access Rights Manager, page admins can submit an application for the content they have created and want to protect, says Facebook. The tool with then, help them find matching content on both, Facebook and Instagram. Admins will get the option to adjust settings to details such as whether the ownership for the said image should apply worldwide to just in certain locations.

The idea is to help creators and publishers, especially those with large and growing catalogues, have better control of when, how and where their content is being shared on Facebook and Instagram. The feature is expected to help automatic detection of an image copyright violation, making it easier for such issues to be flagged, assessed and resolved.

