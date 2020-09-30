Kingfisher releases a warm commercial for a cold one
In partnership with Wunderman Thompson South Asia, Kingfisher extends their Ghar Pe Kingfisher series with a father-son narrative.
Due to the pandemic, most consumers are stuck at home. Brand Kingfisher first developed a digital campaign to enjoy Kingfisher with friends over a video call. However, there was a larger opportunity in the space of ‘At-Home’ consumption and thus the brand has embarked on a new journey to bring people together at home over a Kingfisher (Ghar Pe Kingfisher).
The brand has recently launched a new campaign with a series of commercials, each leading up to the key message — Ghar Pe Kingfisher (Kingfisher at home), under the brand’s umbrella thought — Kya Plan Hai?! (What’s your plan?). These commercials show people at homecoming together over a Kingfisher.
The first commercial in this series shows a young boy in his mid-twenties who’s hidden some Kingfisher in the fridge only to be caught by his father. Much to his surprise, his father gives him permission to have it And we see both them sharing a sweet moment over a Kingfisher.
Speaking about campaign Kundan Joshee, Sr VP and Managing partner, Wunderman Thompson India, South, said, “Beer is a social lubricant and with social contact being reduced and people confined to the house, the need of the hour was to build home consumption and challenge mindsets. There was an opportunity to build permission to drinking at home and break the generational divide regarding drinking.”
Sameet Ali Soni, Senior Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, Bangalore, said, “Promoting home consumption was a challenge, we’ve tried to do something that’s really fresh.”
The first commercial has gone live digitally and will be spread across a mix of Facebook, Instagram and OTT platforms.
Credits:
Client: UB Group
Brand: Kingfisher
Agency: Wunderman Thompson, Bangalore
Chief Creative Officer: Senthil Kumar
Sr.VP & Managing Partner: Kundan Joshee
National Creative Director: Priya Shivakumar
Senior Creative Director & Copywriter: Sameet Ali Soni
VP & CSD: Nitin Mohan Goyal
Senior Creative Director: Sanjay Bhat & Rahul Bhojraj
Account Management: Anvesha Sinha
Planning: Shazia Sattar Khan, Shujoy Dutta
Production House: Bonobo Pictures
Director: Naved Ahmed
Producer: Raza Surti