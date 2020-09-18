Haldiram’s harps on nostalgia to push Indian sweets for festive season

Haldiram’s festive campaign conceived by Lowe Lintas Bangalore to revive the tradition of celebrating with sweets.

Since time immemorial, sweets have been the hallmark of celebration. Be it a royal alliance, a victory, a spiritual offering, or a simple moment of happiness, sweets have always been a partner to these moments of joy and festivity. But today, the position that traditional Indian sweets once held has been occupied by the likes of chocolates, cakes, cookies and other such confectionaries. With this campaign, Haldiram’s intends to remind Indians how celebrations are incomplete in the absence of mithai.

Neeraj Agrawal, Director, Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd. said: “Through the decades, we have always been known for our quality and consistency in our products and same applies to our sweets portfolio. In India, sweets are consumed and gifted on a regular basis. They also hold immense importance during festivities. This campaign has been designed to make the brand extremely relatable to our audiences, by showcasing Haldiram’s as a part of their daily lives. Hence ‘Desh ki Mithaas’.”

The campaign by Lowe Lintas is an attempt at turning the spotlight back on traditional Indian sweets or mithai by using the device of nostalgia. The campaign film is a montage that captures seven different everyday situations and has undertones that make it as authentic and Indian as the brand itself.

Talking about the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintassaid:“Haldiram’s is as Indian as any brand can get. With this campaign, we are bringing alive India’s love for ‘meetha’, the fact that we Indians don’t need occasions to enjoy our sweets. Also, the fact that we love serving and sharing sweets a bit more than eating them.”

The integrated campaign will be showcased primarily across television, online, print and outdoor mediums.

