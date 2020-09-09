Infographic: How to create the ideal LinkedIn Profile

LinkedIn profile

This infographic will aid you in creating a complete and efficient LinkedIn profile, to tap the full potential of the platform.

Along with being the professional representation of anyone in the corporate or business world, a LinkedIn Profile is also an important tool for seeking business & job opportunities, and networking for everyone from a trainee/intern till the CEO of any company.

Being a brief extract of qualifications, experience, and achievements, a LinkedIn profile is also a go-to for a jury evaluating one’s works for an accolade, publishers seeking experts for inputs, organization one has interviewed for, and more, to get a summary of one’s professional sphere.

A presence on LinkedIn can also aid in establishing oneself as a thought leader. Optimization of the profile is equally important to have one. It leads to more relevant folks discovering you, helping you build a stronger network, and gain more business opportunities.

The Website Group has compiled an infographic on how to create a complete profile, with supporting statistics to aid all professionals.

Also Read: Infographic: How Small businesses can boost sales on LinkedIn

LinkedIn profile


Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

LinkedIn targeting

LinkedIn Pages new tabs

LinkedIn conversations

LinkedIn updates

LinkedIn messages

LinkedIn Sales

LinkedIn features

LinkedIn name pronunciation