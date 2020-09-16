Ozone Day brand posts prompt us to preserve Earth’s protective layer

Ozone Day brand posts apprise about the pronounced nature of Earth’s protective shield with creative transmissions.

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is observed on September 16 to mark the day Montreal Protocol was signed; brand posts dedicate their creatives to communicate the significance of this environmental factor and precautionary measures to protect it.

Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, the international treaty was designed to phase out the production of gases that contribute to the depletion of the ozone layer.

For the unacquainted, the ozone layer is a protective shield in the Earth’s Stratosphere (a layer of the atmosphere) that absorbs the sun’s harmful UV rays.

To put the ozone layer’s importance into perspective, think of it as your phone’s screen guard, and the Earth as your phone. Now imagine your phone falling endlessly, it could heavily damage your phone beyond repair.

The only difference is we cannot buy a new ozone layer or a new Earth. Along with the sun’s ultraviolet radiation heavily damaging humans, it could also have catastrophic effects on our environment.

For which, brand communications raising awareness and educational posts conveying precautionary measures hold utter importance today.

But, one day is not enough, we have to stay dedicated around the year to protect our 𝗉̶𝗁̶𝗈̶𝗇̶𝖾̶, sorry, Earth.

Browse through the Ozone day brand posts to learn more.

