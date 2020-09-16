Ozone Day brand posts prompt us to preserve Earth’s protective layer

Ozone Day posts

Ozone Day brand posts apprise about the pronounced nature of Earth’s protective shield with creative transmissions.

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is observed on September 16 to mark the day Montreal Protocol was signed; brand posts dedicate their creatives to communicate the significance of this environmental factor and precautionary measures to protect it.

Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, the international treaty was designed to phase out the production of gases that contribute to the depletion of the ozone layer.

For the unacquainted, the ozone layer is a protective shield in the Earth’s Stratosphere (a layer of the atmosphere) that absorbs the sun’s harmful UV rays.

To put the ozone layer’s importance into perspective, think of it as your phone’s screen guard, and the Earth as your phone. Now imagine your phone falling endlessly, it could heavily damage your phone beyond repair.

The only difference is we cannot buy a new ozone layer or a new Earth. Along with the sun’s ultraviolet radiation heavily damaging humans, it could also have catastrophic effects on our environment.

For which, brand communications raising awareness and educational posts conveying precautionary measures hold utter importance today.

But, one day is not enough, we have to stay dedicated around the year to protect our 𝗉̶𝗁̶𝗈̶𝗇̶𝖾̶, sorry, Earth.

Browse through the Ozone day brand posts to learn more.

WWF India

Toppr

Red Chillies VFX

Manforce Condoms

Don’t miss out on the protection! #WorldOzoneDay

Environment Club

Voot Kids

HDFC Ergo General Insurance

Yulu Bike

UN Environment Programme

UNDP India

Coexist

This #WorldOzoneDay, let's celebrate the fact that our ozone layer has been healing at a rate of 3% per year in the last decade. This incredible feat was possible due to the ‘Montreal Protocol’, an international treaty designed to protect the Ozone layer. We must do all that we can to further protect our ozone layer – the shield of gas that helps preserve life on earth. One of the main factors that lead to the depletion of the Ozone layer are harmful gases such as Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), emitted by refrigerators & air conditioners. Hence, even reducing their usage can go a long way in curbing the emission of CFCs. . . . . . #Ozonelayer #ozoneday #saveourenvironment #savetheplanet #earth

Letsup Hindi

Entri App

September 16 – World Ozone Day Entri is the largest test preparation app with over 3M users which coaches aspirants, on competitive exams like PSC, SSC, RRB, Banking & Spoken English in your local language and prepares you to achieve your desired job and pursue your dreams. Entri provides video lectures from highly-qualified educators and offers coaching for 100+ government exams in 5 regional languages. Moreover, amongst the 150+ courses, Entri also caters to a variety of audience with India's most popular English Guru Awal Madaan's Hindi se English speaking online course, Upskill courses on entrepreneurship, Digital marketing courses, Tally-GST, Internet Skills etc. to help users achieve a private job. #Entri #EntriApp #banking #ibps #rrb #ibpspo #ibpspo2020 #baking #bankexams #ssc #rrb #govtexams #govtjobs #upskillcourses #digitalmarketing #tally #gst #internetskills #learningapp #learn #worldozoneday #ozoneday #worldozoneday2020

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Ozone Day brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosacom or let us know in the comments below.


