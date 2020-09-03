Srija Chatterjee moves on from Publicis Worldwide India

Publicis confirmed today that Srija Chatterjee, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India will be moving on from the organization.

There will be no further additions to the PWW leadership team with this movement. The Groupe recently announced the integration of BBH and a joint leadership team of Subhash Kamath and Russell Barrett to oversee BBH-PWW. Srija Chatterjee joined Publicis Worldwide in April 2017.

Commenting on Srija’s move, Subhash Kamath, CEO, BBH-PWW says, “We thank Srija for all her contribution to PWW and wish her all the very best in her future endeavors. Publicis Worldwide stands at an important growth juncture and with very talented teams and a robust brand portfolio already in place, we will continue to build on the momentum. Srija will be missed.”

With more than two decades of industry experience across leadership roles, Chatterjee started her career in 1993 at Hindustan Thompson Associates (Wunderman Thompson) and later went onto work with Marico, Lowe Lintas, Lowe and Partners and MullenLowe Singapore. She is an award-winner in her own right, having led integrated cross-disciplinary teams across digital, PR, shopper and activation for local, regional and global brands alike.



