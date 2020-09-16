Twitter users go into a frenzy over the Like animation for #AppleEvent
While ‘Time Flies’, this year’s #AppleEvent has been a widely discussed topic for several reasons since last night, the most talked about is the Twitter Like animation.
With no signs of iPhone12, #iOS14, and the new Apple watches, iOS users couldn’t stay off Twitter and kept hitting like on #AppleEvent tweets.
Whenever a user hits Like on a tweet with the #AppleEvent, instead of the usual celebratory heart pop-up, an animated outline goes for a rollercoaster ride and swirls into a heart. You can check it out in the below video.
Twitter has been taking it further than custom emojis for significant days and events such as #Mars2020, and #AppleEvent, this time it’s with animated likes.
The animation was in line with the Apple Event creative unit for Time Flies.
Twitter has also created custom Like animations for the hashtags – #JuntosSomos, and #BlackJoy. The animations are more like miniature pieces of artwork. Hit ‘Like’ and try them out.
#JuntosSomos
#BlackJoy
While several went into an enthusiastic mania over Apple’s Like animation, several also posted some amusing reactions.
Zomato also joined in the conversation…