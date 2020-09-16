Twitter users go into a frenzy over the Like animation for #AppleEvent

While ‘Time Flies’, this year’s #AppleEvent has been a widely discussed topic for several reasons since last night, the most talked about is the Twitter Like animation.

With no signs of iPhone12, #iOS14, and the new Apple watches, iOS users couldn’t stay off Twitter and kept hitting like on #AppleEvent tweets.

Whenever a user hits Like on a tweet with the #AppleEvent, instead of the usual celebratory heart pop-up, an animated outline goes for a rollercoaster ride and swirls into a heart. You can check it out in the below video.

So when you use the #AppleEvent hashtag, the like button does this. 🤔 ⁦@MacRumors⁩ pic.twitter.com/a5UmbW4Na5 — Joe Clark (@joedclark92) September 15, 2020

Twitter has been taking it further than custom emojis for significant days and events such as #Mars2020, and #AppleEvent, this time it’s with animated likes.

The animation was in line with the Apple Event creative unit for Time Flies.

It’s time to get started! 👀 https://t.co/OUTqAbnFDd — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 15, 2020

Twitter has also created custom Like animations for the hashtags – #JuntosSomos, and #BlackJoy. The animations are more like miniature pieces of artwork. Hit ‘Like’ and try them out.

#JuntosSomos

20 yr old me liking and unliking tweets to see animation 😌 #JuntosSomos pic.twitter.com/tf4KXLYJfr — URVIKKKKKKKKK (@urvikwho) September 16, 2020

#BlackJoy

While several went into an enthusiastic mania over Apple’s Like animation, several also posted some amusing reactions.

Liking any tweet which uses the apple hashtag (just like this tweet) animates the like button & turns it into a fancy heart.



If something similar was to happen for a hashtag of my name, the animation would be of a broken heart🙂#AppleEvent — Anmol Sachar (@anmolsachar) September 15, 2020

Android users watching this feature be like#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/wZXXEC4HGi — Sudhanshu (@whoshud) September 15, 2020

Zomato also joined in the conversation…

So apparently if you press the like button on this tweet the heart icon does some mad shit



#AppleEvent

3 hours until the Apple September Event starts! Time flies. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/SeFNSphI0k — Sharma Kishan (@iamsharmakishan) September 15, 2020

#AppleEvent Binod🇮🇳 unites us more than anything else lets go

Nothing will exist without India‘s sheer numbers! pic.twitter.com/1FfM6423cL — Aditya Chakraborty (@adityachk2002) September 15, 2020

Me reacting to not getting the like animation, after the 156th time of trying#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/CiY7lLF7LL — Aidan (@awizardharreh) September 15, 2020

