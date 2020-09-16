Twitter users go into a frenzy over the Like animation for #AppleEvent

Twitter #AppleEvent

While ‘Time Flies’, this year’s #AppleEvent has been a widely discussed topic for several reasons since last night, the most talked about is the Twitter Like animation.

With no signs of iPhone12, #iOS14, and the new Apple watches, iOS users couldn’t stay off Twitter and kept hitting like on #AppleEvent tweets.

Whenever a user hits Like on a tweet with the #AppleEvent, instead of the usual celebratory heart pop-up, an animated outline goes for a rollercoaster ride and swirls into a heart. You can check it out in the below video.

Twitter has been taking it further than custom emojis for significant days and events such as #Mars2020, and #AppleEvent, this time it’s with animated likes.

The animation was in line with the Apple Event creative unit for Time Flies.

Also Read: Twitter adds info about people sliding in your DMs

Twitter has also created custom Like animations for the hashtags – #JuntosSomos, and #BlackJoy. The animations are more like miniature pieces of artwork. Hit ‘Like’ and try them out.

#JuntosSomos

#BlackJoy

While several went into an enthusiastic mania over Apple’s Like animation, several also posted some amusing reactions.

Zomato also joined in the conversation…


Comments

Paawan Sunam
Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Facebook automotive ads

Facebook India

YouTube Shorts

Facebook Watch Together

Instagram links

news

YouTube Music playlists