World Heart Day brand posts pumped with critical communication

World Heart Day accentuates with creative brand posts circulated on social media, that stress on the significance of nurturing the organ that keeps us alive.

World Heart Day is a global platform and an initiative by the World Heart Federation, to raise awareness about the dropping mortality rate due to cardiovascular diseases, and brand posts on social media amplify this communication.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounts for nearly half of the non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Simple choices such as an unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and tobacco increases the risk of heart diseases.

Educational information like this, depicted with ingenious formats, and more disseminations beat at the theme of this day.

Saffola Life depicts a woman’s stress that is not good for her heart with contrasting visuals and voiceover. Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, the Chief Creative Officers Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque share the brief was two words ‘Unseen Stress’.

The campaign intends to be an urge to people to step up take care of every woman’s precious heart, see the invisible stress, and reduce it.

An appealing concept tapped by a few brands is the use of the interface of social media platforms to convey important messages.

Fortis Healthcare uses Polls on Twitter and Instagram Stories, and more of such formats where users ask for opinions for getting a new hairstyle, buying a bag, and more. The formats are tapped to convey a message that should matter but doesn’t.

Reliance General Insurance zeroes in on the heart that should be cared about, and Care Hospitals wants us to watch who we are accompanied by.

More brands use diverse ways to communicate the gravity of the organ that we shouldn’t fail to foster.

#CareForHerHeart – Saffola Life

Fortis Healthcare

HDFC ERGO General Insurance

Apollo Hospitals

Reliance General Insurance

Care Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals

Nicotex

