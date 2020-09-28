World Tourism Day ft. nostalgia & lockdown vibes

With major restrictions on travel, brand creatives reflect positivity and to keep up the momentum and hope this World Tourism Day.

To just lie around on a beach is a tempting thought, so is dipping yourself in a pool for a refreshing swim. To smell coffee in a book store far away and the nostalgic train ride back home. Under the lockdown, the idea of a holiday is perhaps the biggest luxury on the minds of all those who are currently working (juggling a million tasks) from (at) home. Most fridge magnets are bittersweet memories, much like unfinished stories. Such everyday sentiments and more were leveraged by brand creatives to spin narratives around World Tourism Day 2020.

Some brands used doodles to portray places, some real images. The broad themes were pretty consistent, that of nostalgia and hope. They were trying to help people stay hopeful against the woes of the ongoing pandemic. Attempts were also made to drive engagement by asking people to recall memories from their favourite vacations.

In terms of elements, polaroid formats, hashtags and tickets were common/popular features across various brand creatives. Here are some of the best World Tourism Day brand creatives we came across this year.

Goibibo

OYO

Parle-G

Vistara

Parker Pen India

HDFC Bank

IndiGo

Yulu

Box8

Club Mahindra

Taj Hotels

Nova

