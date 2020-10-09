Biggini Shoot brand posts that capture the trend
Casual Views The, Phir Shares Badh Gaye, Brands Ko Pata Chala, Phir Trend Start Ho Gaya. Here are some of the hottest brand posts from the Biggini Shoot.
Bewakoof.com and Yashraj Mukhate came together in a paid partnership to launch the official Rasode Mein Kaun Tha t-shirt collection. The video Biggini Shoot created to promote this launch soon spread like fire, and now brand posts catch the topical heat.
The video by Yashraj put together two pieces only – snippets from a TV Show and a tune to compose it into a musical piece, and few of the lines have resonated with all brands to indulge in promotions.
OTT apps fill in visuals from their content library to the lyrics that have been stuck in the minds of anyone who has seen the video.
Few brands relate the lines with relatable situations around their brands and the uses of their products. More brands narrate the love story of their consumers and products.
More brands click through the Biggini Shoot.
Which Shoot?
Also Read: Bewakoof.com uses Yashraj Mukhate’s signature style for ‘Rasode…’ t-shirt collection launch
Nearbuy
Kommune
Vaseline India
MakeMyTrip
Goibibo
CashKaro
Disney+ Hotstar
MTV India
ALTBalaji
Vogo
Karma Kaapi
TRESemmé India
Pathkind Labs
If we have missed out on any of your favorite Biggini Shoot brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.