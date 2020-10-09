Biggini Shoot brand posts that capture the trend

Biggini Shoot brand posts

Casual Views The, Phir Shares Badh Gaye, Brands Ko Pata Chala, Phir Trend Start Ho Gaya. Here are some of the hottest brand posts from the Biggini Shoot.

Bewakoof.com and Yashraj Mukhate came together in a paid partnership to launch the official Rasode Mein Kaun Tha t-shirt collection. The video Biggini Shoot created to promote this launch soon spread like fire, and now brand posts catch the topical heat.

The video by Yashraj put together two pieces only – snippets from a TV Show and a tune to compose it into a musical piece, and few of the lines have resonated with all brands to indulge in promotions.

OTT apps fill in visuals from their content library to the lyrics that have been stuck in the minds of anyone who has seen the video.

Few brands relate the lines with relatable situations around their brands and the uses of their products. More brands narrate the love story of their consumers and products.

More brands click through the Biggini Shoot.

Which Shoot?

Nearbuy

Kommune

Vaseline India

MakeMyTrip

Goibibo

CashKaro

Disney+ Hotstar

Everything is planned. #BigginiShoot #wednesdayvibes

MTV India

ALTBalaji

Vogo

Karma Kaapi

TRESemmé India

Pathkind Labs

