Connecting you with the Internet Day brand posts
Browse through the network of Internet Day brand posts that transmit appreciation for the important human invention.
The importance of the internet was boosted with the pandemic, and the brand posts celebrating the day of the first internet transmission project how far we’ve come.
The first human landing on the moon was not the only significant milestone for humans in the year 1969, the remote connection between two computers or the internet as its popularly known was also achieved a few months later on October 29, 1969.
The favourite essay topic for opining if it’s a boon or a curse, then also moulded a double-edged sword called social media. The internet has enabled several experiences and activities, and the brand posts today focus on the boon.
The brand creatives show gratitude for the invention, open windows for each time it acted as a facilitator, compare the times we’ve lived through without and within it, and much more.
Also Read: The bold arrow of Dussehra brand creatives 2020
Reliance Jio
Red Indies
View this post on Instagram
Today is #InternationalInternetDay! Can you imagine a world without the internet? Today we celebrate the internet looking at how it has made most things easy. May be we wouldn’t have known so many independent artists without the internet, Right ? Do comment and tell us 👇🏼 That One Artist you heard for the first time through Internet ? You can also make a story about that artist and tag @redfm.indies the best one will be featured in our story!! #internet #internetwalalove #redfm #redindies #redindiesshuffe #bajaateraho #independentmusic #music #indiemusic #indie #newmusic #indieartist #indierock #hiphop #rock #livemusic #indiepop #musician #singersongwriter #rap #singer @redfmindia
Vivo India
Goibibo
View this post on Instagram
You can connect to only one network for your Break. Which one is it gonna be? #BreakBhiEssentialHai Let’s get creative in the comments section below and tell us the best WiFi network name you’ve come accross. . . . #WiFi #WiFiNames #InternetDay #Connection #SocialSamosa #madovermarketing #TakeABreak #vacation #staycation #trip #travel #CreativeSpots #MarketingMind #TopicalSpot #TopicalMoment #CreativeAds #MomentMarketing
Morris Garages India
Unacademy
Fevikwik
Mumbai Police
PharmEasy
If we have missed out on any of your favourite Internet Day brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.