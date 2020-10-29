Connecting you with the Internet Day brand posts

Internet Day brand posts

Browse through the network of Internet Day brand posts that transmit appreciation for the important human invention.

The importance of the internet was boosted with the pandemic, and the brand posts celebrating the day of the first internet transmission project how far we’ve come.

The first human landing on the moon was not the only significant milestone for humans in the year 1969, the remote connection between two computers or the internet as its popularly known was also achieved a few months later on October 29, 1969.

The favourite essay topic for opining if it’s a boon or a curse, then also moulded a double-edged sword called social media. The internet has enabled several experiences and activities, and the brand posts today focus on the boon.

The brand creatives show gratitude for the invention, open windows for each time it acted as a facilitator, compare the times we’ve lived through without and within it, and much more.

Also Read: The bold arrow of Dussehra brand creatives 2020

Reliance Jio

Red Indies

View this post on Instagram

Today is #InternationalInternetDay! Can you imagine a world without the internet? Today we celebrate the internet looking at how it has made most things easy. May be we wouldn’t have known so many independent artists without the internet, Right ? Do comment and tell us 👇🏼 That One Artist you heard for the first time through Internet ? You can also make a story about that artist and tag @redfm.indies the best one will be featured in our story!! #internet #internetwalalove #redfm #redindies #redindiesshuffe #bajaateraho #independentmusic #music #indiemusic #indie #newmusic #indieartist #indierock #hiphop #rock #livemusic #indiepop #musician #singersongwriter #rap #singer @redfmindia

A post shared by Red Indies (@redfm.indies) on

Vivo India

Goibibo

Morris Garages India

Unacademy

Fevikwik

Mumbai Police

PharmEasy

If we have missed out on any of your favourite Internet Day brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.


Comments

Paawan Sunam
Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Sporto campaign

Aditi Rao Hydari Campaigns

Ola Foods

Philips India campaign

Amazon India

HP India new campaign

Kay Beauty

Dussehra brand creatives