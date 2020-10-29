Facebook launches Cloud Playable Ads for Facebook Gaming

With the launch of several cloud-streamed games in the Facebook app and on browser — playable instantly, with no downloads required, the platform also announced the launch of Cloud Playable Ads.

Cloud-streamed games are launching on Facebook in two formats – full, free-to-play mobile games in a relaunched destination for Play, cloud playable ads so people can instantly try out a game on Facebook.

The cloud-streamed games on Facebook Gaming are launched in the beta phase now, starting with a range of mobile-native games in Android APK formats. The games and cloud playable ads on Android and iOS are presently only available in the US.

The first set of games available includes Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft; Mobile Legends: Adventure by Moonton; PGA TOUR Golf Shootout by Concrete Software, and more. Games will launch with in-app purchases and ads enabled, depending on game format and developer choice.

Cloud Playable Ads or ads that give a demo of the game users have the option to play, build on the HTML5 playable ads format. The ad format is designed to support interactive demos from a game’s native code, blurring the line between games and ads.

The platform mentions for developers, the creation of cloud playable ads takes less time and is less expensive, and allows for more options. Multiple pieces of creative can run from a single APK.

Developers can customize the experience by swapping out different levels, characters, and more. Players get a better sense of games before they commit precious money, download time, or storage space.

