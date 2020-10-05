Facebook launches new features for Groups

In addition to the new features and programs for Groups, Facebook will be including tools such as Admin Assist, Q&A and more for group users and admins.

The new features for Facebook Groups were announced during the Facebook Communities Summit held digitally, sharing product updates and more.

Tools for Group Admins

Admin Assist: Set rules so Facebook can aid moderate posts in the group. For example, an admin can decline posts with certain keywords or from people who haven’t been in the group very long or whose posts have been reported in the past.

Set rules so Facebook can aid moderate posts in the group. For example, an admin can decline posts with certain keywords or from people who haven’t been in the group very long or whose posts have been reported in the past. New Topics: Organize content by topic with hashtags and pin a topic to the top of the group to highlight it for everyone.

Organize content by topic with hashtags and pin a topic to the top of the group to highlight it for everyone. Branded Content for Public Groups: Use the Brand Collabs Manager to make money from your Public groups by connecting with brands looking to promote their products and services.

Use the Brand Collabs Manager to make money from your Public groups by connecting with brands looking to promote their products and services. Community Management Certification: Take an online course on how to build, grow, and support communities through a set curriculum and exam.

Also Read: Facebook removes less than 20 percent text rule for ads

Group Features

Chats : Create and join real-time conversations within a group.

: Create and join real-time conversations within a group. Prompts: Start conversations with a new type of collaborative post where you can share photos about a specific topic and swipe through everyone’s responses.

Start conversations with a new type of collaborative post where you can share photos about a specific topic and swipe through everyone’s responses. Q&A: Admins can host text-based question-and-answer sessions that are easy for the community to participate in.

Admins can host text-based question-and-answer sessions that are easy for the community to participate in. Customize your profile in groups: Change the way you show up in different groups by setting a custom profile photo and sharing info that’s relevant to each community.

Facebook is also going to start testing ways for people to discover conversations in Public groups on and off Facebook. Users might also see Related Discussions in News Feed when someone posts a link or reshares a post on Facebook.

Comments