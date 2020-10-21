Gemius Design Studio bags creative & digital mandate for Tromko

As part of the mandate, Gemius Design Studio will help Tromko establish and strengthen its presence as a men’s underclothing brand.

Gemius has been appointed to represent and amplify the digital and creative mandate for Tromko, a men’s underclothing brand. Tromko is looking to set its foundation in men’s underclothes and sports apparel. In a multi-agency pitch, Gemius won over the team at Tromko by virtue of their ideas and plan to build the brand.

Speaking on winning Tromko as an account Co-Founder Anushree Pacheriwal expressed, “Year on year our family is growing bigger and we’re getting to know people across varied backgrounds and industries. It is a tremendous validation to our continued hard-work and passion towards story-telling and as we say Art et al. We are delighted to sign on Tromko and collaborate with the brand to actualize combined accomplishments.”

Nirmal Shyam Jhawar, Co-Founder of Tromko said, “We at Tromko are elated to be finally accessible to our audience and are excited about our launches. We needed an agency to support and amplify our ideas and vision, and Gemius showed us that they are ideal for us. We’re looking forward to working with them together on combined objectives and goals, in the hope to get our brand more eyeballs.”

Gemius is a creative & digital media agency that manages accounts across varied industries such as FMCG, government bodies, nutritional supplements, f&b retailing, etc. Their major clientele includes Badshah Masala, Surat City Traffic Police, Woop, Scitron, Samaara Tea, Raisin, Alpino, Wok On Fire and others.

