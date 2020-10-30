Key Takeaways from Pinterest Q3 2020 Report

Pinterest shows strong international user growth, along with a substantial increase in the US market. Here are more of such highlights for brands and advertisers from the Pinterest Q3 2020 Report.

Remarking the Pinterest Q3 2020 Report, Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, Pinterest mentioned, the strong momentum the business experienced in July continued throughout the rest of the third quarter, driven by advertiser demands and positive returns from investment in ad products and international expansion.

Ben Silbermann, CEO and Co-Founder, Pinterest says the top priority would be continuing to make Pinterest a home for inspiring and actionable content, “This quarter we launched a set of tools to empower creators to show and share their ideas with people who are ready to act”.

Here are the highlights:

Q3 revenue grew 58% year over year to $443 million

Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) grew 37% year over year to 442 million

United States Monthly Active Users (MAUs) grew 13% year over year to 98 million

International Monthly Active Users (MAUs) grew 46% year over year to 343 million

GAAP net loss was $(94) million for Q3. Adjusted EBITDA was $93 million

Pinterest expects Q4 revenue to grow around 60% year over year, while they continue to navigate the uncertainties brought by the pandemic and other factors

