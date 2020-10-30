Key Takeaways from Pinterest Q3 2020 Report

Pinterest Q3 2020

Pinterest shows strong international user growth, along with a substantial increase in the US market. Here are more of such highlights for brands and advertisers from the Pinterest Q3 2020 Report.

Remarking the Pinterest Q3 2020 Report, Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, Pinterest mentioned, the strong momentum the business experienced in July continued throughout the rest of the third quarter, driven by advertiser demands and positive returns from investment in ad products and international expansion.

Ben Silbermann, CEO and Co-Founder, Pinterest says the top priority would be continuing to make Pinterest a home for inspiring and actionable content, “This quarter we launched a set of tools to empower creators to show and share their ideas with people who are ready to act”.

Also Read: Pinterest introduces new merchant tools to boost sales

Here are the highlights:

  • Q3 revenue grew 58% year over year to $443 million
  • Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) grew 37% year over year to 442 million
  • United States Monthly Active Users (MAUs) grew 13% year over year to 98 million
  • International Monthly Active Users (MAUs) grew 46% year over year to 343 million
  • GAAP net loss was $(94) million for Q3. Adjusted EBITDA was $93 million
  • Pinterest expects Q4 revenue to grow around 60% year over year, while they continue to navigate the uncertainties brought by the pandemic and other factors

Comments

Paawan Sunam
Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Facebook Q3 2020

Instagram Live

Facebook Cloud Playable Ads

Snapchat Updates

Pinterest merchant tools

Workplace updates

YouTube Brandcast

Ankhi Das Facebook India