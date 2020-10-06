LinkedIn launches Stories in India with local additions

LinkedIn has launched Stories in India to aid members to share everyday professional moments and experiences with their communities more casually, creatively, and authentically.

The LinkedIn Stories feature enables members to publish photos and videos up to 20 seconds long, which will be visible on their profiles for 24 hours. LinkedIn has launched six localized stickers that serve as depictions of the work-life unique to the country. These include chai time, jugaad, autorickshaw, and more.

These stickers feature ‘Auto Rickshaw’ the common choice of commute across cities and states; ‘Jugaad’, the colloquial term for innovations or makeshift hacks; ‘Chai-Time’ to signify the quintessential Indian break at work with a masala chai and a biscuit; ‘Cricket’ to show the nation’s love for their favorite sport; ‘Yoga’ meditation sticker to turn distress into de-stress; and ‘India’ written in kitsch design that can double up as a way to highlight your ‘location’.

The India launch of LinkedIn Stories saw business leaders, stand-up comedians, and other voices such as Vani Kola, Kiran Bedi, Rahul Subramanian, and Anny Divya, use the new feature to show their work setup, share productivity tips, celebrate return to work, and revisit happy memories. Their posts demonstrate how the new feature makes it easier to stay connected to communities, inform audiences, and share professional moments.

Stories allow members to send messages to connections and followers, and “mention” / tag connections in a Story. They can also see who has viewed their Story, increasing engagement and giving insight on activity for your posts. Additionally, features such as ‘Question of the Day’, asks members what they’re working on or how they recharge on their day off, and their Story responses help members start new conversations, acting as ice-breakers.

“In a virtually connected world, ‘Stories’ are the virtual water coolers, where members can share their everyday professional moments in a creative and authentic way, and find a new way to stay connected with their networks. Along with the launch of Stories, we have also introduced a host of platform enhancements that offer an inclusive and enjoyable LinkedIn experience. The new look and feel of LinkedIn showcases our commitment to creating an engaging, supportive, diverse, and respectful community, which is at the heart of everything we do at LinkedIn,” says Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

With the growing importance of a virtually connected world, LinkedIn has launched Stories in India to help members share everyday, casual updates and experiences from their professional lives, start lightweight conversations and offer a new way to stay connected with their network.

Members can share their everyday professional moments such as work-from-home setups, daily routines, work motivations, events, team calls, industry news, and insights quickly and with ease as it does not stay on a member’s permanent profile.

