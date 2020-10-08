Brand campaigns that depict various facets of mental health

From depression to exam pressure, Indian brand campaigns have time and again put forth narratives around mental health, here’s a curated list.

When a person feels heard, they are empowered to tell their stories in better ways, creating ripple effects for more people to follow. These tales then form connections so powerful, strongest enclosures fall. It all starts with an intent to spark conversations, to help people open up in unprecedented ways. In the last few years, some brand campaigns have done so with respect to various mental health issues.

Brands have done their bit, often without straying away from their core business domains, to raise awareness around mental health. May it be about the importance of asking the right questions to those who might be suffering in silence to highlighting specific kinds of mental health issues such as postpartum depression.

A few brand campaigns have also done a good job in putting forth the concerns and woes of teenagers, voicing things they often find it difficult to discuss with their parents. Conceptualised for the exam season, the films do their bit to help bridge gaps between the two generations.

One of the most important campaigns around the topic of mental health, however till date, remains the emotionally moving video by The Live Love Laugh Foundation, featuring Deepika Padukone.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

DocsApp

Prega News

The Live Love Laugh Foundation

Manas Foundation

MPower

Miranda

Alcheringa, IIT Guwahati

Yuvaa

Tata Tea Jaago Re

Cadabam’s

These are topics that deserve to be talked about, conversations that must be had, openly.

