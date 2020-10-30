Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Philips India, Dussehra creatives & more

Here’s to another week of some best campaigns that were rolled out along with some in-depth editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Philips India Festive Campaign, marketing strategy of some IPL teams, Dussehra brand creatives 2020, and more.

Campaigns

Sporto Flexiwear campaign brings forth the positives of lockdown

The #MenBeFlexi social media campaign by Sporto Flexiwear puts a spotlight on men as they navigate household chores adapting with the changing times due to the ongoing pandemic. It has been conceptualized by Garage Worldwide and directed by Raj Kamble. Read more here.

Ola Foods unveils ‘Khichdi Premier League’ to bank on IPL buzz

The campaign by Ola Foods aims to uphold the spirit of cricket and take the whole match-day snacking experience to a new level. Read more here.

Pay it forward, says Philips India in new festive campaign

To counter the gloom of the pandemic and encourage people to shop to revive the economy this festive season, Philips India has launched the #KhushiyonKiLadi campaign. Read more here.

This Diwali Amazon India delivers Dastak Khushiyon Ki

As a part of their Diwali campaign, Amazon India brings tales from the length & breadth of the country, inspiring us one story at a time. Read more here.

New HP India campaign highlights tech’s role in everyday life

To amplify its range of laptops, HP India has launched a campaign communicating the importance of well-designed products and how they can simplify one’s life. Read more here.

Kay Beauty launches content based campaign ‘Kay Konversations’ on first anniversary

To coincide with the first anniversary of Kay Beauty, Katrina Kaif unveiled a campaign titled Kay Konversations that will feature a series of inspiring stories of women who have stood out with their inner beauty and strength. Read more here.

Godrej & Boyce launches campaign to make working from home more productive and engaging

To celebrate the transformation of the ‘office’, Godrej & Boyce has released a digital campaign that focuses on how to #makeWFHwork as a productive and inspiring experience. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: Kalyan Jewellers and everlasting bond of ‘Vishvasam’ and ‘Togetherness’

Just like any festival is incomplete without a wholesome dosage of ‘mithai’, they also share a special bond with jewelry. This week we delve into the Kalyan Jewellers advertising journey paying an ode to the shining beauty. Read more here.

In Depth: Battling COVID-19 fatigue & fluctuating gold rate, jewellery brands bank on festive marketing

New purchase trends are emerging for jewellery brands to adapt to as business bounces back to normalcy, we take a look at their festive marketing strategies. Read more here.

Sale Day Strategies: Role of social media in Flipkart & Amazon India’s festive bonanza

With a strong focus on clothing and electronic goods, Flipkart and Amazon India leveraged celebrity endorsements and user-generated content to convert leads for The Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival respectively. We take a look at their sale day strategies. Read more here.

#SSIPLWatch With focus on regional pride, Kolkata Knight Riders marketing strategy Hai Taiyaar

Here’s how Kolkata Knight Riders were able to make the most of topical conversations and sentiments in their marketing strategy this year by leveraging all things Bengal and Pujo. Read more here.

#SSIPLWatch The splendidly candid Rajasthan Royals social media strategy

With a fiery pink approach to visuals, the social media strategy of Rajasthan Royals encompasses an intriguing mix of candid and regal, we take a closer look. Read more here.

#SSIPLWatch How team spirit & candid demeanour help Kings XI Punjab social media strategy shine

Armed with emojis, behind the scenes footage and merchandises, Kings XI Punjab is able to present a warm and friendly vibe on social media, we take a closer look. Read more here.

Scroll through

Aditi Rao Hydari, a brand favourite for classy campaigns

Rolling the reel to Aditi Rao Hydari Campaigns and the times she featured in narratives and made them believable with characters that lit up the smaller screens. Read more here.

Connecting you with the Internet Day brand posts

Browse through the network of Internet Day brand posts that transmit appreciation for the important human invention. Read more here.

The bold arrow of Dussehra brand creatives 2020

Dussehra brand creatives merge the festival’s traits into their communication and fill the width of the screen with altered versions of the ten heads. Read more here.

Comments