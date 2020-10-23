Social Media News Round Up: Instagram crackdown on influencers for hidden advertising & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by the launch of a new tweet Composer designed with intuitive abilities for advertisers, Instagram’s announcement of a crackdown on influencers who engage in hidden advertising, and more.

Twitter launches a new Tweet Composer for advertisers

The new Tweet composer for advertisers integrates real-time previews, a duplication tool for campaigns featuring more number of Tweets, and more. Read more here.

Facebook introduces new products to boost online shopping

The new products are launched by Facebook to mark the onset of the holiday season and boost online shopping with ads with product tags on Instagram, free marketing training, resources, and more. Read more here.

Facebook & Instagram launch features for Durga Pujo 2020

Facebook and Instagram have rolled out a bundle of features, AR Effects, and content programming, to enable virtual Durga Pujo celebrations. Read more here.

Facebook makes content discoverable with Topics feature in Watch

Facebook is introducing new ways to find videos in Facebook Watch, including Topics you can follow What’s Happening sections, and more. Read more here.

Messenger API support for Instagram businesses introduced

The new Messenger API features will enable businesses to connect Instagram messaging with their business apps and streamline communication with their consumers on Instagram. Read more here.

Instagram to crack down on influencers engaging in hidden advertising

Instagram will be rolling out tools that comprise of a prompt requiring influencers to confirm whether they have received incentives to promote a product, and a new algorithm to detect potential advertising. Read more here.

LinkedIn improves video meetings with shareable links

LinkedIn users can now generate and share links of video meetings through LinkedIn messaging and host them on Microsoft Teams, BlueJeans by Verizon, or Zoom, through the LinkedIn messages. Read more here.

The Facebook Oversight Board is now accepting cases

Now if users’ content is removed from Facebook or Instagram and you have exhausted the company’s appeal process, they can object to this decision by appealing to the Facebook Oversight Board. Read more here.

LinkedIn adds new features to Events

The newly added features to LinkedIn Events include retargeting functionalities, organic discovery features, and more. Read more here.

WhatsApp to charge for some services offered to businesses

Along with the new updates introduced for businesses on WhatsApp to boost shopping, the platform has declared that they would now be charging a fee for some services. Read more here.

