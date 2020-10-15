WordPress blogs can now be published as Twitter Threads

The entire WordPress blog post as Twitter thread – every word, image, and video will be carried over to the social media platform, making it easier to amplify the reach and engagement of your content beyond WordPress.

WordPress going full circle with the new update, as users can already transform Twitter Threads into WordPress blogs. WordPress says they prioritized formatting and breaks to make sure no line of text, image, or video is left behind, and the Tweets are split and not squished.

If a paragraph is too long for a single Tweet, for instance, it will automatically be split into multiple Tweets. And rather than squishing as many words as possible into the first Tweet and letting the rest spill to the second one, the break will come at the end of a sentence. Also, if there is a list block in your post, it will be formatted as a list on Twitter.

To give users extra control, while they are writing a post, the dashboard will show where Tweet splits will happen. That way, users can shape how the post will appear on Twitter as they write.

How to publish a blog post as a Twitter thread

At any time while you’re working on a post, you can click on the Jetpack icon that’s located on the far right of the header menu at the top of the page.

If you don’t already have your Twitter account connected to your website, click “Connect an account” to allow WordPress to publish content on your Twitter feed. You can add multiple Twitter handles if you’ll be Tweeting from more than one account. You only need to connect each account once.

Make sure the right Twitter handle is selected, write a custom message, and then choose whether you want to share a single link to your blog post or all of the post’s content as a thread.

Hit publish. Your blog post and the Tweet or thread will be shared simultaneously. Be sure you’ve selected your Twitter account when you publish, as this is the only time you’ll be able to share your blog post as a Twitter thread.

Sharing full blog posts on Twitter can amplify your content, increase engagement, and build an audience for your work. You most likely have a number of followers on your WordPress blog who aren’t following you on Twitter, and vice versa. This feature allows you to tap into both groups. It is also beneficial for repurposing blogs as social media posts.

