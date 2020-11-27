Buffer integrates analytics for LinkedIn Pages

With analytics for LinkedIn Pages, marketers will also be able to use Buffer for measurement and reporting, along with social media planning and scheduling.

To access the feature, users can click on ‘Analyze’ on the Home page of the Buffer tool, then tap ‘LinkedIn’ on the left sidebar, from thereon users can get an overview of their Page, check post insights, and more of such analytics.

The feature lets marketers segregate the top-performing posts through metrics such as impressions, likes, comments, shares, or engagement rate.

They can then analyze these posts as per the selected metric and see if they run parallel with the objective of the strategy. This analysis would also allow them to spot common trends among the top-performing posts.

Along with topics, themes, formats, and visuals that may be common among the top-performing posts, marketers can also check if there is any specific publishing day or time that leads to high engagement.

Also Read: LinkedIn adds new features to Events

Marketers can also experiment with their strategies and try different formats or publishing timelines. As Buffer also has an option to view which day, post type, and posting frequency resulted in the highest engagement rate, marketers can figure out which strategy works best for their target audience.

This analysis is available in the ‘Answers’ tab, which also shows a graph of the engagement rate. Along with more metrics, Buffer also offers reporting solutions wherein a graph or a metric can be added to a report, with the option of extracting monthly, weekly, or annual reports.

The feature has been designed and built in collaboration with the LinkedIn team. Ting Ba, Group Product Marketing Manager, LinkedIn Pages, mentioned that the platform observed several small businesses leveraging Pages for thought leadership and recruitment.

She adds “This new feature will help them understand what’s working so that they can get better results on LinkedIn”.

Comments