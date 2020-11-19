Harpic releases Mission Paani Anthem for Jal Pratigya Diwas

As a part of RB’s fight to make access to hygiene, wellness, and nourishment a right and not a privilege, RB’s Harpic’s Mission Paani campaign is addressing the water crisis and hygiene issues in India.

On World Toilet Day, Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO, Reckitt Benckiser Group, and Grammy award winner A.R Rahman launched the ‘Paani Anthem’ at the ‘Jal Pratigya Diwas’ virtual event as an extension to the company’s Mission Paani campaign.

‘Anthem for saving water’ written by Prasoon Joshi, is looking to drive behavioral change on the water and hygiene issues plaguing the country. The anthem launched with A.R. Rahman and an all-children choir is reaching out to audiences across the country to join this mission to save water. School children from across India will be joining the Mission Paani movement and taking a pledge, the ‘Jal Pratigya’ to save water.

Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO, Reckitt Benckiser Group commented, “Over a year ago we defined our purpose where we exist to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. We also articulated our fight- to ensure access to high-quality products, information that drives behavior change, and availability. Water is instrumental in enabling hygiene and sanitation. Because with the availability of water and our commitment to hygiene and sanitation we can put in place the first line of defense to address this issue. Today on World Toilet Day, we are reaching out to a wide audience on a common message on water conservation and hygiene. We can all be ambassadors of water and hygiene. I urge you all to join me to take your Jal Pratigya today.”

Speaking on this occasion, Sukhleen Aneja, CMO & Marketing Director, RB Hygiene, South Asia said, “By 2030, demand for water will far outweigh supply. There is a need to conserve water. The more we save – the less we waste – the closer we will get to water sufficiency. We are aiming to create an ecosystem for mobilizing action towards saving. In this endeavor, children will be our evangelists, bearing the message for change. It is our privilege to have A.R. Rahman & Prasoon Joshi create an anthem, to inspire the nation to save water and in taking their Jal Pratigya.”

Prasoon Joshi, lyricist of the anthem and CEO of McCann Worldgroup India commented, “Badalni hai paani ki kahaani, ‘Swachhta aur Paani.’ When I started to conceptualize this theme and pen down thoughts for Harpic Mission Paani, I realized how much we have taken water for granted. We must consciously start protecting our rivers and water bodies and we need to do our bit to conserve water. The anthem is our way of making people realize that we need to bring about a change. Let us save lives by saving water”.

