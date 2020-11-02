LinkedIn launches Career Explorer to aid job seekers

In the light of the pandemic, growing unemployment, and fewer opportunities, the new tool launched by LinkedIn called Career Explorer is designed to streamline job transitions.

The Career Explorer tool will map through the users’ skills and search for job titles that they can transition into, and also point out any additional skills required, and LinkedIn Learning courses that can help attain those skills.

Connections already working in those industries or can help make an introduction would be highlighted. The tool uses LinkedIn data to direct a user to a job title they might have not considered but have the skills for.

For instance, if ‘social media’, ‘customer service’, and ‘time management’ are common skills between your current role and another job title that has an opening, the platform will suggest the job title.

Once you access the tool, enter your current job title, select your region, and sort the list according to your preference, and the tool will show the job titles for which you have overlapping skills, the skills you need to build, and the popularity score to get an idea of how many people are tapping the opportunity.

The similarity score is the identification of overlapping common skills and their importance in both jobs. The methodology is based on LinkedIn’s Skills Genome, used to highlight unique skills for emerging jobs.

Then you have two options to choose from – find jobs on LinkedIn, or find connections on LinkedIn to act on the suggestions generated.

The analysis relies on LinkedIn data extracted from anonymized and aggregated profile information of 706+ million members on the LinkedIn platform globally.

The data comprises aggregated information from the last 5 years. Available opportunities may vary as per job openings, titles, as well as transitions that meet the minimum privacy threshold.

The platform mentions privacy techniques, such as differential privacy, to aggregate insights from our datasets without learning about specific individuals, have been applied to publish these insights.

LinkedIn has recently also introduced more features to aid job seekers and connect them with companies that are recruiting, such as more LinkedIn Skill Assessments the #OpenToWork & #Hiring profile photo frame, interview prep tools. and more.

