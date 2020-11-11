Pepsi extends #HarGhoontMeinSwag with IPL campaign

Pepsi has unveiled a new digital campaign as a tribute to India’s most loved sport, asking fans to enjoy the drink while they watch their favorite sport.

This sporting season, beverage brand Pepsi is joining the celebrations and paying tribute to India’s passion for cricket with the campaign. The film features Salman Khan talking about how every Indian will drink Pepsi®️ with the beverage.

A PepsiCo India spokesperson said, “Pepsi has always innovated and communicated with consumers through those passion points relevant to them – cricket being one of the key passion points for today’s generation. We are delighted to celebrate India’s love for cricket and the undying spirit of the cricket fan through the new film by asking every fan to drink Pepsi and enjoy the sport with family and friends.”

The film is an extension of the brand’s Har Ghoont Mein Swag campaign, and the introduction of a new pack, that aims to ensure moments of togetherness for friends and family during cricket matches become more memorable this season.

It also resonates with brand communications and several campaigns that Pepsi puts out associating with the several sports, cricket being the primary playground in India.

