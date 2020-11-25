Pinterest tests a new tab called Classes

Building on the popularity of the DIY trend, and the platform’s core functionality of finding inspiration and information, Pinterest is testing a new tab called ‘Classes’, a form of online tutorials.

The online tutorials or Classes would feature all the events listed on Pinterest that can be filtered with ‘Upcoming Classes’ and more options. The events would be powered by Zoom and held on the video-conferencing platform, not Pinterest.

Users will be shown the duration, and time of the event, along with the availability of spots left, the cost or if it’s free, and the materials you’d need for the tutorial. Users can then book a spot, and they will then receive a Zoom link in the confirmation email sent to them.

Pinterest is working on Classes where participants can join via Zoom pic.twitter.com/vhRtMCHpup — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 24, 2020

Users can also chat with the class participants via the option ‘Message Group’ and discuss the theme or topics related to the classes.

A Pinterest spokesperson told TechCrunch, “We are experimenting with ways to help creators interact more closely with their audience”.

Pinterest has always enabled remote learning whether it’s finding recipes or home decor, which only grew with the pandemic as the platform reported increased usage of the app, boosted by time spent at home and the DIY trend.

The entrance in the online classes space seems long-overdue, but as online learning is being cited to be a permanent change that will go beyond the pandemic, better late than never.

While other platforms already have tools such as Live to enable remote learning, Pinterest has seemingly paid attention to the specifics, keeping in mind the community that is familiar with exploring ideas, and the themes that are popular on the platform.

While features in the testing phase, have a tendency of not being launched, there are higher chances of a full-scale roll out and the feature being developed further.

Screenshot Credits: Jane Manchun Wong

