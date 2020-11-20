Snapchat introduces Astrology features

Snapchat Astrology features that extract personality traits from astrological sources are now available globally for Android and iOS users in English.

Astrology features are available for both personal Astrological Profile and Friendship Profiles on Snapchat. The feature intends to encourage deeper bonds through astrology that goes beyond the daily horoscope.

To shoot up the personal Astrological Profile, enter your birth time and location, and the astrological sources would show your personality traits, as per the stars and different planetary dimensions.

Also Read: Snapchat allows Public Profiles to show subscriber count

Friendship Profiles would share the Astrological Compatibility between you and your friends. The traits and personalities would compare parameters including Attraction, Intensity, Tension, Support, and Harmony. Users can download personal charts to the camera roll, or share it to the Story or with friends on Snapchat.

Astrology and horoscope have been a popular topic amongst the younger generations continually. It was first voguish amongst the Millenials and then caught up with the Gen-Z too. It is also a widely tapped theme for content surfacing on various platforms.

Snapchat Astrology is another radical move for the Snapchat platform whose userbase is predominantly the younger lot, and into fathoming personalities and reasoning out behaviors according to the zodiac signs.

Comments