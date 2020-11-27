Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Gujarat Tourism, Coca-Cola & more

Here’s to another week of some best campaigns that were rolled out along with some in-depth editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Global Christmas campaigns of 2020, Cure.fit on guilt-free christmas eating habits, Brand Saga Gujarat Tourism advertising journey, and many more.

Campaigns

Johnnie Walker rolls out campaign urging consumers to drink responsibly

Conceptualized by Taproot Dentsu, the campaign aims to support bar continuity and help inspire consumers to responsibly return to their favorite bars and is live on Johnnie Walker India’s Instagram & Facebook channels. Read more here.

cure.fit takes interactive approach on YouTube to promote guilt-free festive eating habits

Tapping on the insight of festive food binge and the guilt that follows cure.fit has launched an interactive YouTube video. Read more here.

Coca-Cola launches global Christmas 2020 campaign to celebrate the gift of presence

The campaign uses festive icons such as the Sundblom Santa Claus and the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck to convey a message of hope amidst the challenges of 2020. Read more here.

Solace Women’s Aid plays Christmas jingle on loop to illustrate impact of violence

Created by MSQ’s Stack, the Solace Women’s Aid Christmas campaign helps viewers visualise the impact of domestic and sexual abuse on women and children. Read more here.

Sahyadri Farms campaign thanks farmers for their work through the lockdown

The latest Sahyadri Farms campaign highlights the importance of farmers who ensured there was no food scarcity in the country through the pandemic crisis. Read more here.

Long Reads

[Editor’s Note] Celebrity Brands: When social media redefined stardom & endorsements

Hello there! Presenting to you Celebrity Brands – our series on personal social media brand of celebrities, capturing various emulatable tactics that make celeb social media profiles a virtual launchpad. Read more here.

Inside: A ventriloquist & his puppet’s journey of making IndusInd Bank accessible in the lockdown

With the help of a ventriloquist and his puppet, IndusInd Bank was able to create a humorous campaign to communicate about banking during the lockdown. Read more here.

Inside: How PhonePe created a cop narrative campaign with Aamir Khan to highlight ease of digital payments

We talk to teams Leo Burnett and PhonePe to delve into the making of the nine-films campaign that was released by the brand during IPL this year. Read more here.

Brand Saga: 6-minutes that shaped the Gujarat Tourism advertising journey

Piyush Pandey had only 6 minutes in hand to pitch the ‘Khushboo Gujarat Ki’ campaign to the then CM of Gujarat, Narendra Modi. How those 6 minutes defined the Gujarat Tourism Advertising Journey through a successful campaign, we find out! Read more here.

Scroll Through

Christmas Campaigns 2020 nurturing goodness left in the world

The pandemic has harmed the world in several ways, but it has not harmed the creative drive manifesting Christmas Campaigns. The negativity of 2020 has been washed out with the warmth of these adverts. Read more here.

Sainsbury’s Christmas campaigns that narrated timeless tales

Sainsbury’s has established a paradigm of compelling Christmas campaigns with optimal use of creative elements such as animation, music, and storytelling. Read more here.

Comments