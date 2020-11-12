Twitter rolls out carousel ads for advertisers globally

Carousel ads, which are a horizontally swipeable batch of images or videos in a single ad (tweet) that can redirect users to an app or website, are now available to advertisers on Twitter globally.

Advertisers can create Twitter carousel ads through Tweet Composer in Ads Manager or via the Ads API, either organically or promoted.

The ad format also includes an edge-to-edge design, 3rd party measurement reporting, accessibility support, and new reporting features such as swipes within the carousel and breakdowns to measure individual carousel card performance.

Carousel ads have several functionalities, the format can be tapped to showcase a range of products or a new line, highlight features of a single product or service, tell a brand story, drive app installs, pull external traffic, and depict a timeline.

Two to six image or video assets can be added to each carousel, but advertisers cannot combine both formats in one. Image Carousels support 1.91:1 and 1:1 image assets.

Video Carousels support MP4 or MOV files, 1:1 or 16:9 aspect ratios, and max 140 seconds but under 15 seconds recommended. Different aspect ratios within the same carousel cannot be combined.

Tweet and headline copy remain the same for all cards in one carousel. Also, as carousel ads are currently single-destination only, they can only link one website or app.

