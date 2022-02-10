Admatazz bags social media mandate for Tata AIA Life Insurance

Adamtazz TATA AIA Life Insurance

Adamtazz will be responsible for boosting up the brand’s presence and customer engagement across social media platforms.

Admatazz has bagged the social media mandate for Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA Life), one of India’s leading Life Insurance Companies. 

As a part of the mandate, the agency will amplify Tata AIA Life’s brand presence and customer engagement across social platforms. Along with shaping the digital journey, the agency will design and develop strategies around sustenance through innovative content and interactive campaigns.

Also Read: WhatsApp collaborates with Yuvaa to launch #TakeCharge campaign

Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance said, “We are happy to welcome Admatazz on board to partner with us on our journey of engaging with our customers across new age mediums. Admatazz embodies our core values of customer obsession and passion for excellence and thus, we are excited to create newer experiences and content for our audience. We look forward to expanding our reach, customer engagement, and social content repository with Admatazz.”

Yash Chandiramani, Founder & Chief Strategist, commented, “We are ecstatic to have Tata AIA on board. Tata is a name that is intertwined in the fabric of our lives, and we can’t wait to execute creative strategies for them. As we expand our digital frontiers, we look forward to amplifying their digital presence and delivering impactful business outcomes through our expertise.”


You may also like:

iCubesWire bags the digital marketing mandate for MBD Group
CHLEAR bags digital marketing mandate for Motherhood Speciality Hospitals
Vivek Bhargava exits Dentsu Performance Group; announces new SaaS startup ProfitWheel
Ariel is back with #ShareTheLoad - this time sharing a message with Sons
Leo Burnett India appoints Ankit Singh as Senior Vice President, Strategy
LinkedIn appoints Ashutosh Gupta as Country Manager for India

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Sharechat MX TakaTak

Tonic Worldwide So Good

dentsuMB Social Alpha

Tonic Worldwide GIPSI

Vishesh Sharma Ashika Group

iVIPANAN SAMP Surad Group

Apurv Singh LivLong