Good Glamm Group appoints Chandrama Deshmukh as Head of Content

In her new role, Chandrama will assume the responsibilities of Head of Content and manage a multi-skilled content team across brands such as POPxo, MyGlamm, The Moms Co, St. Botanica, Organic Harvest, and more.

Good Glamm Group appoints Chandrama Deshmukh as its new Head of Content. With over 17 years of experience in the field of print, television, media and digital, she has managed content for businesses at scale, across platforms. She previously was the Head of Content at Incnut Digital, StyleCraze and MomJunction before this. Chandrama is all set to lead the Good Glamm Group’s content strategy & development across businesses.

Deshmukh brings her expertise in creating and managing compelling content to drive organic, social, regional, product & brand, business KPIs. Chandrama is an author, poet and performance artist with 4 published books to her credit.

Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group further commented “Content at Good Glamm Group has played an integral role since its inception. As a DTC Beauty and Personal unicorn with content-to-commerce as our moat, content is a major contributor in aiding our commerce and scaling our brands. I am happy to welcome Chandrama to the team and I am confident that her experience and understanding of content will further elevate the content experience across our portfolio of brands.”

“I am incredibly excited to be a part of The Good Glamm Group, an ever-expanding and innovative content to commerce conglomerate. The amazing work that the team has done in building an inspiring experience for millions of users & creators across the world was very compelling. It gives me an opportunity to explore, understand & execute new ways to make content the center of the business. I am looking forward to contributing to the organization’s ever-evolving journey.-” says Chandrama Deshmukh, Head of Content, Good Glamm Group.

