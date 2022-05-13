Perk leverages pop culture in new campaign ft Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt with the infamous “Land kara de Bhai” guy in ‘Perk khao, light ho jao’ campaign, underlines the brand’s core message of ‘Take It Light’.

The ‘Perk Khao Light Ho Jao’ campaign is back with its new edition and consists of four ad videos, each of which takes everyday incidences and injects humour into them. The Cadbury Perk campaign highlights how people today have grown too sensitive and take great offence at the tiniest things, and panic over small things, underlining the brand’s idea of ‘Take It Light.’ The campaign features Alia Bhatt and Vipin Kumar, the guy behind the 2019 popular ‘Land kara de’ (please make me land) meme.

In the new ad, Alia Bhatt and Vipin Kumar recreate the popular ‘land kara de’ paragliding video from 2019. As shown in the original clip, where the instructor was seen trying to talk him down to stay calm, this time around, Alia Bhatt performs the same thing by just handing him a Perk.

Also read: Stayfree encourages young girls to chase their dreams in new campaign

One of the four ads shows a content creator making overdramatic heartbreaking videos. Alia hands him over a box of tissues after seeing his performance. The ad then shows him calmly enjoying a Perk with the torn-up teddy.

The following video features a video of a group of TV news anchors shouting and arguing. Bhatt then hands the news anchor a glass of water while she is enjoying a Perk.

The last ad is about the recent IPL fever showcasing a die heart cricket fan. The video is similar to the rest of the ads, which portrays Alia calming the fan down.

Comments