HUL continues to the biggest advertiser on television: TAM AdEx

As per TAM AdEx's new report, television ad volumes grew by 3% in H1 2023 than 2021.

TAM AdEx has released its half-yearly report on the television sector. As per the report, FMCG players dominated the list of Top 10 advertisers with HUL leading the list yet again. It was followed by Reckitt, Godrej Consumer Products, and Procter & Gamble. Wipro moved up by eleven positions in the rankings, securing a place among the top 10.

The report shows an improvement in ad volumes on TV by 3% in Jan-Jun 2023 over Jan-Jun 2021. It remained stable when compared with the same period last year.

In Jan-Jun 2023, with a 23% share, Food & Beverage was on top followed by Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector with a 17% share. Auto is the only new entrant in the top 10 list.

When it comes to the advertising formats, News and GEC had 55% of Ad Volumes.

More insights in the report below: