Rajhans Cinemas to expand in India with 65 Screens, debuts in Surat with IMAX.

Rajhans Cinemas has introduced IMAX to Surat. The cinema house currently has 160 screens across India and new multiplexes are expected to come up in Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Dehradun, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Vizag, Hyderabad, among others.

According to the official release, 65 additional screens across 15 locations are under development and slated for completion by mid-2026.

Housed within Rajhans Cinemas Precia, a 14-screen multiplex with over 3,000 seats, the auditorium features IMAX 3D technology, an expansive curved screen and ultra-crisp laser projection, said the company.

Jayesh Desai, Chairman of Rajhans Group, commenting on the addition of the new screens, said, “This isn’t just a new screen, it’s a landmark in Surat’s cinematic journey. With IMAX, we are not merely elevating the movie experience; we are introducing a new era of storytelling that engages all the senses. It’s our promise to Surat, world-class entertainment, right here at home.”