Shalini Kochar joins Swiss Beauty as AVP - Marketing

Swiss Beauty has appointed Shalini Kochar as Assistant Vice President – Marketing.

Kochar announced the development on her LinkedIn.

Kochar joins Swiss Beauty from Flipkart, where she served as marketing lead for Flipkart Fashion and SPOYL. During her tenure, she handled brand marketing, social media, and performance marketing responsibilities, helping shape the platforms’ consumer-facing communication and growth strategies.

Prior to this, she spent over three years at Fabindia in roles including senior brand manager and manager, brand and marketing. There, she worked on brand strategy, marketing communications, digital initiatives, consumer research, media planning, and integrated ATL and BTL campaigns.