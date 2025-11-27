Tata Sierra prompts online discussion on inspiration vs coincidence

The recent launch ad film for the revived Tata Sierra SUV has prompted discussion across online platforms, with netizens pointing out visual and thematic similarities to the 2020 Ford Bronco relaunch campaign. Observations regarding the use of horses, wilderness settings, and specific sequences have been highlighted on forums and social media.

Here is the Tata Sierra 2025 ad film:

Here is the Ford Bronco 2020 ad film:

The new Tata Sierra, an SUV marking the return of the nameplate first launched in the early 1990s and discontinued in 2003, has been introduced with introductory prices starting at Rs 11.49 lakh. This price point positions the vehicle to be accessible for a middle-class family segment for this car range.

The marketing efforts for the new Sierra have notably avoided traditional celebrity endorsements, in contrast to many competitors. Instead, the strategy appears to focus on the concept that "the car is the celebrity." The brand has pursued collaborations with lifestyle and retail brands such as Huemn, Starbucks, and Campus, using these partnerships to generate visibility and cultural relevance outside of conventional advertising channels.

However, the main launch film has come under scrutiny online.

Online discussions on platforms like Reddit, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook have featured side-by-side comparisons of the Tata Sierra ad and the Ford Bronco ad, noting shared elements. Both campaigns heavily feature rugged, open landscapes and the imagery of wild horses or mustangs galloping alongside the vehicle.

One user on an automotive Reddit forum commented, “Copy my homework but don't make it obvious.”

The similarities extend beyond general themes, with some users pointing to the sequence where the SUV is seen driving parallel to the running horses, and the subsequent visual transformation or transition of the vehicle.

On Instagram and YouTube, creators have posted short videos stitching together clips from both ads, often using music from one ad over the visuals of the other to illustrate the resemblance.

A marketing professional on LinkedIn described the situation, “How do you build a genuinely brilliant modern Sierra…

…and then let the marketing team launch it with an ad film that looks like the 2021 #FordBronco relaunch video’s long-lost twin brother?

Meanwhile, the use of horses and wilderness settings is also commonly observed ‘category code’ in SUV advertising globally, which aims to evoke feelings of freedom and off-road capability.

However, the specific execution and narrative beats have continued to fuel the debate online. The Ford Bronco campaign in 2020 was also a relaunch of an iconic model after a long hiatus, sharing a core theme of heritage revival with the new Tata Sierra.

One observer on Facebook simply asked, "Did Tata just drop the Ctrl + C, Ctrl + V on Ford's homework?"

The company has not responded yet to Social Samosa.